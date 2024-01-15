Hundreds walk in Cocoa peace march to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Braving menacing gray clouds, a couple hundred marchers — from toddlers in wagons to seniors carrying umbrellas — walked together through soft rains during Monday's 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. peace march in Cocoa.

"Rainfall isn't going to stop us," said Melbourne resident Natalie Washington as she walked along the King Street asphalt approaching Forrest Avenue, joined by a contingent of about 30 fellow Faith Temple Christian Center members.

Organized by the Central Brevard Ministerial Coalition, Cocoa's afternoon MLK peace march started at Provost Park at the southwest corner of State Road 520 and Fiske Boulevard. Participants proceeded east along the highway across U.S. 1 into Cocoa Village, where they entered Riverfront Park.

Peace march groups included the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, Cocoa Masonic Lodge #55, Brevard Democrats, Jack and Jill of America's Brevard County chapter, the Faith Temple Christian Center's Kingdom Kids STEM program and the Coca-Cola Company.

After the peace march concluded, a lineup of speakers and singers kicked off at the Riverfront Park stage about 3 p.m. Though National Weather Service radar showed angry red storms sweeping across Melbourne and Palm Bay from the southwest, Cocoa Village was spared all but drizzling rainfall until precipitation intensified toward the tail end of the program.

"Thank God for you, who weathered the rain to stay and participate and be a part of this celebration," Rev. David Bryant Sr., pastor of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, told the audience.

"Because it takes all of us, the magnificent mosaic of this country. It's what Dr. King was talking about," Bryant said.

The Central Brevard Ministerial Coalition sponsored Cocoa's 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day peace march in Cocoa, which began at Provost Park and proceeded to Riverfront Park.

2023 event: MLK Day evokes messages of equality, freedom during Cocoa peace march and speeches

Elsewhere Monday in Brevard County, Melbourne recreation officials hosted an afternoon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center. American Legion Post 191 on U.S. 1 in Melbourne also hosted a daylong celebration.

Keynote speaker during Cocoa's event was Rockledge City Council Member Shaun Ferguson, senior pastor of Faith Temple Christian Center.

"As I sat to prepare this speech, my mind reflected on how our world is filled with constant change. We face challenges that are both old and new," Ferguson said.

"The words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. come to mind as I think about today. He said, and I quote: 'We have come a long, long way. But we have a long, long way to go,' " he said.

Monday's peace march proceeds past U.S. 1 along King Street in Cocoa.

Ferguson recalled how King was a Baptist minister and social activist who played a key role in America's civil rights movement from the mid-1950s until he was assassinated in 1968. King was stabbed, subjected to violent threats, and had his house bombed. And he was arrested 29 times, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Ferguson repeatedly asked the crowd to repeat the phrase, “it starts with me,” which he said was a call to action to serve others. He also implored the audience to pursue excellence.

"By recognizing our individual impact, we unlock the potential for collective change. Consider the analogy: Far beyond our immediate surroundings, how like ripples we all can bring about change," Ferguson said.

"Together, our collective efforts create waves of positive change that touch the lives of those around us and shape the community as we aspire it to be," he said.

The Central Brevard Ministerial Coalition sponsored a 2:00 p.m. MLK Day Peace March and Service in Cocoa, which began at Provost Park and proceeded to Riverfront Park, where a program in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. continued.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here and subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Hundreds walk in Cocoa march to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.