Hundreds of Wyoming high school students to participate in statewide civics competition

Nov. 28—CHEYENNE — Wyoming high school students are preparing to compete in a nationally recognized contest that will challenge them on their ability to present and defend their knowledge of civics before a panel of judges.

We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution is a civics curriculum for elementary and secondary students that encourages "civics competency" in students.

Every year, from December through February, high school classes compete in state We the People competitions in the form of a simulated congressional hearing. In Wyoming, three Cheyenne high schools will join 13 other high schools to compete in the state finals Monday and Tuesday at the state Capitol.

The 16 high schools are divided up into three "flights" for the Wyoming State Hearings, with a group of five to six schools presenting in each flight on Monday. The students will be scored on a scale of 0-10 based on their opening statement, evidence, analysis/understanding, application and discussion.

The top six scores from the three Monday flights will advance to the state finals the following day, where they will present to a new panel of 18 judges. Four of these judges are former Wyoming Supreme Court justices, state coordinator Matt Strannigan said.

The top three groups from the finals will be awarded medals, with the first and second place teams advancing to the national finals in Washington, D.C.

The farthest a Wyoming high school has made it in the competition was in 2015, when Cheyenne's Central High School placed 15th in the nation. That class was taught by Nate Breen, who is one of the finalist judges this year.

Strannigan said this program challenges high school students to think critically as judges throw "curveball" questions at them based on their presentation.

"The notes are gone," Strannigan said. "Anything that you said or anything that you should have known about that unit, you need to present. And you've only got about six minutes to make your point."

There are a total of six units broken down into three questions. Students spend the semester researching and writing two-page essays to answer each question, which will be presented before judges in a four-minute presentation.

Following the style of a formal congressional hearing, judges will ask follow-up questions based on the presentation.

Strannigan said successful answers should be based on evidence from the research over the past few months. The judge is looking to see how well students can defend themselves.

"There's an analysis and a critical thinking piece," Strannigan said. "(It's) thinking on your feet. They have to go back to what they have learned."

Wyoming was chosen to be included in a documentary being made by a New York film company, Fallout Pictures, about the program. Fallout Pictures is an Emmy award-winning documentary production company, with offices in San Francisco and New York City. Its film "Enemies of the People" received two Emmy nominations in 2021.

The crew has followed the Cheyenne South High School and Sheridan High School We the People teams through the fall semester, and will be at the Capitol for next week's competition.

"We're one of three, maybe four, states that were selected by the Center for Civic Education to appear in this documentary," Strannigan said. "It's such a cool opportunity."

The Center for Civic Education (CCE), founded in 1965, is the organization that operates We the People. It's one of several programs run by CCE that promotes civic education in the United States.

In a world where many people, especially young voters, get their news from TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms, Strannigan said it is more important than ever to encourage critical thinking skills.

"(We the People) doesn't teach them to be Republicans or Democrats. It teaches them civic skills, how to vote, why to vote," he said. "It gives them an opportunity to learn more, so that they become an informed voter. They're not voting for a party."

Successful competitors understand how to back up their opinions and reference primary sources. This level of independent thinking is crucial so as not to be swayed by misinformation, he said.

"Our world is getting smaller," he said. "How do we frame this? If we can't frame it as citizens of a democracy, then I think we have some problems."

