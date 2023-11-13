Hundredth ship leaves Ukraine via Black Sea corridor

A new humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, launched by Ukraine after Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, has seen 100 ships leave Ukrainian ports.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink

Quote: "Today the 100th ship departed the Black Sea humanitarian corridor - an export lifeline for Ukraine that has delivered 3.7 million tons of food & goods to the world."

