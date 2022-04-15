Hung jury in Davenport meth case

Apr. 14—A jury of nine women and three men found themselves hopelessly deadlocked on the guilt or innocence of Tammy Bernice Davenport in a meth possession for delivery or sale.

For Davenport, 48, it was a bittersweet two days. With 58 previous bookings into the Cumberland County Jail — including several for failure to appear in court — and after failing to maintain contact with her court-appointed attorneys, a capias warrant was issued for her arrest Monday.

After a search of a few hours, Davenport was picked up and booked into the Justice Center jail at 2:40 p.m. Monday and spent the night in lockup to assure her presence for her trial.

For Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie, the hung jury was compared to a civics lesson for all.

For court-appointed defense attorneys Victor Gernt and James Hargis, it was a victory keeping Davenport out of an extended prison sentence. McKenzie took notice of the defense presented by Gernt and Hargis in hitting the weak points of the state's case.

For Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch, the evidence simply was not there to support a guilty verdict on the most serious charge. While the prosecutor believed in the indicted charge, there simply was not enough evidence to meet the burden of a moral certainty.

"Issues are not always black and white," McKenzie told the jury. "There is a lot of gray ... Not every case has a confession, a video is iron-clad."

This is why cases are negotiated in so-called plea bargains prior to reaching the trial stage.

There is a lot of criticism in the public about plea agreements but sometimes the evidence is not there to support the charge, McKenzie noted.

The jurors' inability to reach a verdict to the indicted charge of possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver reflects the need for state and defense attorneys to negotiate settlement of some cases, he continued.

In addition to the indicted charge, lesser included offenses for the jury to consider included facilitation of possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver; possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver; facilitation of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver; and simple possession of meth.

Facilitation is charged when evidence shows a person allowed another or assisted another person in the selling and/or delivery of meth without personal gain.

A simple example of facilitation is allowing someone to use a car, house or motel room to sell or deliver illegal drugs without gaining anything of value or benefit for the transaction.

In Davenport's case, the jury foreman told McKenzie the jurors unanimously found that the evidence presented did not support a finding of guilt on the indicted charge of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sell and/or delivery.

McKenzie told the jury the result is the same as an acquittal and that charge is dismissed and cannot be brought back up in later proceedings. This leaves the lesser-included offenses.

The foreman then told McKenzie the jury was hopelessly hung on the charge of facilitation of the sell or delivery of more than .5 grams of meth by a 9-3 vote. Nine jurors favored conviction on this charge, three did not.

Because of the deadlock, the case was declared a mistrial with Davenport still facing the lesser charges.

Hatch called three Crossville Police officers and a TBI forensic scientist for the state. Davenport invoked her right not to testify and defense attorneys called no witnesses.

Ptls. Ethan Cunningham and Koby Wilson (now a detective) testified they were called to the Hampton Inn at 4:30 a.m. March 26, 2021, to investigate suspicious activities centering on one room.

In the parking lot they encountered a woman known well to officers. Both patrolmen said they suspected her of being under the influence of marijuana. She was searched by Ptl. Amy Sherrill but nothing was found in her possession. After questioning, the woman was allowed to leave.

Before she left, however, the officers testified that she told them she had come from a room on the second floor. Cunningham and Wilson then approached that room.

They arrived in time to see a man also well known to police exiting the room. There was conflicting reports on whether the door closed behind him or it was quickly shut. Cunningham testified he observed Davenport sitting on a bed during the brief moment the door was open.

The officers knocked on the door but got no response for up to four minutes. Davenport finally answered the knock. She told the officers the room was hers, rented by an unknown man for her. They also quoted Davenport as stating she was delayed in answering the door because she was in the bathroom.

A search of the room yielded what was described as "a shard" or a controlled substance the officers identified as meth. It was wrapped in a towel and found under the sink.

Beneath a plastic bag in the trash can was found a clear plastic bag containing the same type crystalized substance. Total weight of the meth seized was 5.51 grams.

Wilson told the jury that this was an unusual amount of meth and that most meth arrests involved possession of .5 grams to 1.0 gram of meth. That amount of meth, Wilson testified, pointed more toward drug sales than possession for personal use.

Both officers under cross examination from Gernt and Hargis testified they found no digital scales, no sales ledger as commonly found in connection with the arrest of drug sellers, no drug paraphernalia and that the bag was not fingerprinted and no search was conducted on cell phones.

CPD's Sgt. Henry Hunnicutt testified as the department's evidence custodian logged in the substance seized and took it to the state lab near Nashville to be analyzed.

TBI forensic scientist Benjamin Hubert told the jury that he weighed the substance and tested it, and found the evidence seized was 5.51 grams of methamphetamine.

Testimony began at 10 a.m. and the state concluded its presentation of evidence to the jury at 11:25 a.m.

After a lunch break, it was announced Davenport had taken her attorneys' advice and opted to not testify. Defense attorneys then told the court they would not present witnesses and Hargis asked for a verdict of acquittal on all charges, citing lack of proof of ownership of the meth and lack of proof the drug was for sale.

McKenzie denied that motion, citing the uncommon amount of meth found and the defendant's statement to police that the room was hers.

In closing, Hatch told the jury that the amount of meth seized was "five to ten times" above what is normally considered possession for personal use and cited the amount of activity in and out of the room. He added Davenport most likely did not answer the officer's knock in a timely manner because "she was hiding the meth."

Gernt countered, "We don't know the answers to a lot of questions ... there are a lot of other relevant factors."

He cited the lack of money, small clear plastic bags, money or proof of money transfers via phone apps, no cell phone search and no search of vehicles or other locations to back up the claim of possession of meth to sell.

"There was a lack of investigation ... don't convict because you don't like something ... the proof just isn't there," he said.

The jury deliberated from 1:10 p.m. until 2:55 p.m. when they announced they were deadlocked.

"The public wonders why we have plea agreements," McKenzie said. "This case is the reason why." He told the jury despite being unable to reach a verdict, their deadlock on a verdict further moves the case toward settlement.

He then released Davenport from custody, placing her under her original $50,000 bond, and told her to keep in touch with her attorneys, whom he said "did a very good job for you," and to not miss future court dates.

The case was then returned to the deadline docket set for May 10.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com