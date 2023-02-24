Hung jury leads to another mistrial in case of alleged getaway driver in Lakewood police killings

The jury in the case of Dorcus Allen, the alleged getaway driver for shooter Maurice Clemmons in the 2009 shooting of four Lakewood police officers, has hung, according to a spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The judge declared a mistrial and dismissed the jury. A new trial date was set for April 20.

This was the third jury selected to try and decide Allen’s fate.

Allen is accused of helping Clemmons get to and from the scene of the four Lakewood police officers’ murders. Investigators say he knew of the planned attack.

Allen was previously convicted in 2011, but that was overturned in 2015.

The case went back to court for a second time last fall and ended in a mistrial.