After hung jury, Palm Coast man convicted of sexual battery of a child

Monserrate Teron, of Palm Coast, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old by an offender 18 or older and two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12.

A Palm Coast man whose first trial ended in a deadlocked jury was convicted at a second trial Friday of sexual battery of a child. Monserrate Teron faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Teron, 59, was convicted as charged on two counts of sexual battery of a person less than 12 years of age and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on a person less than 12.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins will sentence Teron at a later date, according to the State Attorney's Office.

But the sexual battery of a person under 12 carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

After a four-day trial this afternoon, a Flagler County jury found defendant Monserrate Teron guilty as charged of two counts of Sexual Battery on a Person Less Than 12 Years of Age and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a Person Less Than 12 Years of Age. pic.twitter.com/EmRWRYOUUJ — State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit (@SAO7FL) July 28, 2023

It was the second trial for Teron, who, before he was jailed, lived on Edwin Lane. The first trial ended in a hung jury in May.

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark prosecuted the case against Teron, an Army veteran and former nurse.

Monserrate Teron, wearing headphones, sits with his attorneys Thursday at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

The child testified at the first trial that Teron had her perform oral sex on him and that he had inappropriately touched her.

Clark said at that trial that the girl not only described the abuse during her testimony then, but also previously during an interview with investigators.

“It was very graphic,” Clark said.

Perkins had suggested during a pre-trial hearing earlier this month that the two sides try to reach a plea deal. Clark had offered a 25-year prison term. Perkins floated a 15-year sentence as an option.

Neither side seemed interested in the plea. Teron himself seemed to shake his head at one point.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man convicted at second trial of sexual battery of a child