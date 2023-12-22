Hung jury results in mistrial for man accused of stabbing wife on Valentine's Day

Donald Small, 61, of Suffield, looks at people in the gallery after retired Judge John Enlow, in for judge Becky Doherty, declares a mistrial after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict in the stabbing death of his wife, Barbara Small, 55, in 2022.

The jury in the case of a Suffield man who stabbed his wife to death last year on Valentine's Day could not decide whether he was guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity.

Retired Judge John Enlow, filling in for Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty, accepted the jury's inability to reach a decision in the case and declared a mistrial Friday.

After closing arguments Wednesday, the jury deliberated all day Thursday, returning to the court around 1 p.m. Friday. A unanimous decision was required to deliver a verdict.

Eleven of the 12 jurors ultimately voted "not guilty," with one remaining unconvinced that Small had been insane.

Attorney Eric Long, representing Small, complimented the jury.

"This is a very intelligent jury, and they saw through the theatrics and they saw through the showmanship and the — all of the, the kind of tap dancing of the prosecutors up there to distract from the fact that the science and the medicine was overwhelming in this case," he said.

Attorney Maxwell Hiltner, also representing Small, said he hopes the prosecutor's office decides against pursuing a second trial.

He called the jury's consensus "overwhelming support for the reality here, and we trust that the state of Ohio and (Portage County) Prosecutor Vic Vigluicci, and (Assistant Prosecutor) Steve Michniak will finally do the right thing here and and not continue to to hurt this family."

Prosecutor Stephen Michniak delivers closing arguments in the Donald Small trial on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Michniak said that after he spoke with the jury, it seemed the jurors were initially split three ways: Four for sane, four for insane and four undecided.

"And so the more they talked over the 13 hours, more of them felt he was insane than sane and they just couldn't get to 12 — and they felt like they weren't going to reach an agreement," he said, adding one juror was "really adamant" she would never change her mind and be convinced that Small was suffering a psychotic episode.

Michniak said a status conference in the case will be held in about three weeks, with a second trial likely to occur.

"We plan to proceed with the prosecution again," he said.

'Least likely' to commit violence, say uncles

Donald Ray Small Jr., 61, killed his wife, 55-year-old Barbara Ann Small, at their Winterhaven Drive home during the night of Feb. 14, 2022.

While prosecutors contended Small was aware his actions had been wrong, defense attorneys during the week-and-and-a-half trial tried to show he had suffered a Parkinson's disease-related psychotic episode, possibly brought on by drugs he had been prescribed to treat the illness.

Two of Small's uncles, Roger and Tom Small, said after Friday's hearing that out of their dozens of nieces and nephews, they thought Donald Small the last one who would commit a violent act.

"He was the least likely to do anything like that, or anything, Roger Small said.

"He was he never missed church," said Tom Small. "I don't think he ever told a lie. He was just that kind of person ... I never even heard him swear."

Retired Judge John Enlow, in for judge Becky Doherty, declares a mistrial after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict in Donald Small's, 61, trial for the stabbing death of Barbara Small, 55, in 2022.

Small's Parkinson's symptoms progressing

Small is charged with two felony counts of murder and second-degree felony assault. One of the murder counts includes a specification that the alleged offense was in conjunction with an assault and one of the assault charges includes a "deadly weapon" specification for the knife used.

According to prosecutors, Small took a kitchen knife, locked the bedroom door and began repeatedly stabbing his wife of more than 30 years in the head, neck and chest as she lay sleeping. He then went to the bathroom and began cutting at his own neck, seriously injuring his larynx, but stopped short of causing fatal injuries and probably passed out.

The next morning, an adult son who lives with them called 911 when he could not open the bedroom door.

At the time, Small was working up to 60 hours per week at Solon-based manufacturer Swagelock Co. The commute was 45 minutes each way.

Prosecutors said that as his disease progressed, Small began suffering depression and decided to kill himself. They said he ultimately decided that his wife would not be able to live without him and he would kill her as well.

Prosecutors contended Small knew the difference between right and wrong at the time of the killing, as evidenced by his statements to a physician who interviewed him afterward.

But defense attorneys had medical experts testify that Small likely suffered from "Parkinson's disease psychosis" and thus was insane at the time of the killing.

Defense attorney Maxwell Hiltner gives his closing argument.

Defense attorneys said Small's disease had progressed to the point that he was no longer allowed to operate heavy machinery and that he had fallen at work due to his condition. They blame the killing on a psychotic episode brought on by the disease and medication used to treat it.

His disease has since progressed to the point that he uses a wheelchair and has trouble communicating. According to Hiltner, he is one stage away from being completely bedridden.

Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, Small sat expressionless but alertly observed the proceedings during Wednesday's closing arguments and during Friday's mistrial announcement.

