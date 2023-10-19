Hung leads to mistrial in competency trial for Bremerton man charged for 2022 attack

PORT ORCHARD – Judge Kevin Hull declared a mistrial and dismissed jurors on Wednesday in the competency trial in Kitsap County Superior Court for a 29-year-old man – charged for breaking into a Bremerton home and attacking its residents last year – after the jury deadlocked on its verdict.

Jurors were not being asked to determine whether James Aaron Adkison was guilty or not of charges stemming from that incident but rather whether he was competent to go to trial, a status that refers to a person’s ability to understand the charges against them and assist their attorney in their own defense.

At the outset of the trial last week, Adkison interrupted proceedings by running over to Weaver as he was delivering his opening statements and punching him in the head. The incident didn't derail the trial, and after several days of testimony, the jury began deliberating on the case Tuesday afternoon. Jurors continued their work into Wednesday before signaling that they had reached an impasse at mid-day.

“I believe we have at least one person who said they were not going to be able to change their opinion to become unanimous,” the presiding juror told Hull, who then asked jurors to raise their hands if they believed they could come to a verdict within a reasonable period of time. None did.

After finding that there was a hung jury and declaring a mistrial, Hull set a hearing for Monday morning to determine next steps in the matter. Prosecutors sought the trial and could elect to retry the case before a new jury, and Adkison’s defense attorney, Tom Weaver, said he planned to ask to begin selecting a new jury next week.

Adkison’s competency trial has held up a high-profile murder trial for the three men accused of murdering four members of the Careaga family in 2017, as Hull is overseeing that case too, and Weaver is representing one of the defendants. That trial, which is expected to take months to complete, was tentatively scheduled to move forward with the start of jury selection next week.

“Mr. Adkison cannot sit there while I finish the Careaga trial,” Weaver said. “That cannot happen. He’s going to continue to deteriorate, he’s deteriorated for the past two months since he came back from Western (State Hospital). He’s going to continue to deteriorate. It has to be resolved.”

Asked Wednesday afternoon whether prosecutors planned to retry the matter, deputy prosecuting attorney Jason Ruyf said he would need to confer with leadership in the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office about how to respond to the mistrial.

“I’m grateful for the time and service and sacrifice of the jurors,” he said.

Jurors heard from three state mental health professionals who interacted with Adkison during his time at Western State Hospital, an attorney who represented the man at one point and a handful of law enforcement officers who had contact with Adkison. They also reviewed the man’s jail calls and text messages and heard some limited testimony from a couple, the residents of the Perry Avenue home that Adkison broke into in 2022, about the incident. Both were attacked in their bedroom and struck with a hammer.

“It didn’t knock me out, thank God, but I knew I got hit hard in the head, fractured my skull,” one of the victims, a man, testified on Monday. “I don’t know how else to explain it, I was fighting for our lives at that point. It was either I tackle him, get that hammer-stapler away from him, or we were going to die.”

Adkison and the man struggled, and eventually Adkison ran off into the house and was later discovered by law enforcement in a bathroom.

Adkison has already undergone two restoration periods at Western State, which are an attempt to bring a person to a point where they could be found capable of proceeding to trial, and the providers who assessed him at the end of those periods found that he was not competent. Adkison could be sent back for a third and final period based on a jury finding.

Weaver told jurors that his client needed to be civilly committed, and in his closing arguments, he emphasized the opinions of the providers who assessed Adkison and found him to be not competent and not restorable in a reasonable period of time.

“What’s being argued here is very simple,” Weaver said, “that Mr. Adkison is unable to understand the nature of the proceedings, because he doesn’t understand the peril that he’s in, and he’s unable to assist in his own defense, because he cannot have and maintain a relationship with an attorney such that he can get through the criminal process from beginning to end.”

Ruyf offered a range of arguments to jurors, critiquing the work of the providers who interacted with Adkison at Western State and highlighting points of what he has described as rational and organized thinking from the man.

"This is why you are not required to accept the opinions of the people who have come up here to testify to you about their paradigm, their concept of Mr. Adkison that is very different from the one that you've seen," he told jurors in his closing arguments, telling them that they served as a fresh set of eyes on the matter. "You may look at the factors, in terms of assessing their credibility. I’m not submitting to you that anybody is up here actively trying to deceive you and to be dishonest, it has to do with a fundamental flaw in their concept of his capabilities."

