Hungarian cafe mulls civil disobedience to avoid bankruptcy

  • People wearing masks take part in a hospitality sector workers protest, in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Protesters gathered at a central square in Hungary's capital of Budapest on Sunday demanding a rethinking of the country's lockdown restrictions. As the lockdown limiting restaurants to take-away service approaches the three-month mark, many business owners complain that they have received little to none of the government’s promised financial assistance while other businesses like shopping malls and retail stores have been permitted to remain open. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)
  • Hospitality sector workers, backdropped by a banner reading 'Stop the Restrictions" attend a protest, in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Protesters gathered at a central square in Hungary's capital of Budapest on Sunday demanding a rethinking of the country's lockdown restrictions. As the lockdown limiting restaurants to take-away service approaches the three-month mark, many business owners complain that they have received little to none of the government’s promised financial assistance while other businesses like shopping malls and retail stores have been permitted to remain open. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Hungary Protest

People wearing masks take part in a hospitality sector workers protest, in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Protesters gathered at a central square in Hungary's capital of Budapest on Sunday demanding a rethinking of the country's lockdown restrictions. As the lockdown limiting restaurants to take-away service approaches the three-month mark, many business owners complain that they have received little to none of the government’s promised financial assistance while other businesses like shopping malls and retail stores have been permitted to remain open. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)
JUSTIN SPIKE

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The owners of a family-run cafe in a leafy district of Hungary's capital had planned to engage in a bold act of civil disobedience on Monday, but reconsidered after the government there issued a decree that would throw the already struggling business into bankruptcy.

Before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kucko Coffeehouse in Budapest served fine coffees from its designer Italian espresso machine and a cozy atmosphere offering pastries, sandwiches, ice cream, and breakfasts to mostly local residents.

Like many small businesses, it struggled to stay afloat as Hungary's pandemic restrictions limited bars and restaurants to takeout, and was forced to dismiss all but one of its six employees.

But as bankruptcy threatened, the owners, married couple Olga Miskolci and Attila Blaho, decided not to take it sitting down: On Monday, the couple planned to join as many as 200 other businesses across Hungary in opening their doors to dine-in guests in defiance of pandemic rules.

But a government decree issued on Saturday stiffened penalties for restaurants breaking the restrictions, which Blaho said represented “a clear threat” on the part of the government, which his business couldn't afford to confront.

“We would have been very happy to line up (for opening) if we were just risking a plain fine," Blaho said. “We need to give voice to the idea that we will not tolerate this anymore.

"But now it’s not just a fine — it’s about taking our business away from us for six months or even a year. This is a very difficult fight, and a one-sided show of strength.”

Police may now require businesses breaking pandemic rules to close their doors for six months to a year and can issue hefty fines of between $4,000 and $17,000, penalties that dissuaded other businesses as well from following through on their plans to reopen.

On Sunday, the couple attended a Budapest demonstration of around 200 hospitality entrepreneurs and workers demanding a rethinking of Hungary’s pandemic restrictions, the first public manifestation of a growing movement putting pressure on the government to act in defense of the sector, which shrunk by $1.4 billion last year.

The demonstration was dispersed by police, and its two organizers say they were fined $1,700 each for breaking a ban on public gatherings.

Hungary's pandemic lockdown, which began on Nov. 11, is nearing its three-month mark, and last week was extended to March 1, requiring the hard-hit hospitality sector to hold out yet another month with little government aid.

Of the $68 million set aside by the government for wage assistance to restaurateurs, scarcely more than a quarter has been delivered to date, and many businesses say they've received no help at all.

“We applied for state aid last autumn, but no help has come yet, and it would be so little that unfortunately it wouldn’t be any help,” Miskolci said, adding that she doesn’t know anyone that has received cash assistance.

While Hungary's government has promised to speed up delivery of assistance, business owners like Miskolci and Blaho have had to reach into their own pockets to keep from closing permanently. They're earning around 10% of what they would need to break even, and have spent around $17,000 of their savings since the start of the pandemic, they said.

“The bills keep coming ... and since there isn’t enough revenue, we’re forced to finance (the business) from our own pocket, and we can’t anymore," Miskolci said.

Opposition politicians and some health experts have urged a reevaluation of pandemic restrictions in the interests of saving service workers and providing some relief to Hungarians struggling under the psychological weight of a long lockdown.

Blaho said capacity restrictions, social distancing and mandatory mask wearing would allow for patrons to visit his business safely, and prevent business owners from having to choose between breaking the law and going out of business.

“We don’t want to break any rules, we’re not inciting people to break the law, but we’re raising our voices together to ask for help,” he said.

"If we don’t get help, then they should let businesses operate in such a way that they can make a profit before they go bankrupt. There’s no other answer.”

Latest Stories

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House production5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemRise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Thousands of Navalny supporters rally across Russia despite fierce crackdown

    Thousands are rallying across Russia as nationwide protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny continue to grow. For the second straight weekend, Russians took to the streets on Sunday in the Far East and Siberia as Moscow geared up for the rally with a strict security lockdown. Defying minus 20 degrees temperatures, more than 6,000 people marched across Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk on Sunday, chanting “Down with the czar!” after riot police sealed off the main square. In Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, police pushed the crowds on the frozen Amur Bay where officers chased protesters in the snow. More than 500 arrests were reported across the country by Sunday morning.

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.

  • Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

    Thousands of Hong Kongers have already made the sometimes painful decision to leave behind their hometown and move to Britain since Beijing imposed a strict national security law on the Chinese territory last summer. Others say China’s encroachment on their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable, and they want to seek a better future for their children abroad. The moves are expected to accelerate now that 5 million Hong Kongers are eligible to apply for visas to Britain, allowing them to live, work and study there and eventually apply to become British citizens.

  • Trump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

    As states were formulating plans to vaccinate their residents against COVID-19 last fall, top Trump administration officials pushed Congress to deny the state governments any extra funding for the vaccine rollout, Stat News reported Sunday. The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought, disregarded "frantic warnings from state officials that they didn't have the money they needed to ramp up a massive vaccination operation," focusing instead on $200 million the states had not yet spent, Stat reports. Vought was "obsessed" with the fact that states hadn't already spent the allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Republican Senate aide told Stat, adding that even staunch fiscal conservatives in Congress knew states needed more than $200 million to inoculate 300 million Americans. But "much of the lobbying push came from Paul Mango, the former deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services," Stat reports, citing a Democratic congressional aide and Mango himself. "A lot of them had shut down their economies and they weren't getting tax revenue," Mango told Stat. "I'm sure they could use money — that's not in dispute — what's in dispute is whether they needed money given all they hadn't used to actually administer vaccines." The National Governors Association and the Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) both warned the Trump administration last fall that more funding was needed to prepare for the soon-to-be-approved vaccines, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield had asked Congress for $6 billion for the states' efforts. Mango told Stat that Redfield was "lobbying Congress for money behind our back" to "help their friends at the state public health offices." State health departments note they were not vaccinating anyone in October and said they were drawing down sources of money that were set to expire before tapping the $200 million, especially because it wasn't certain Congress would allocate anymore. Congress did approve $4.5 billion in December, but the funds didn't start arriving in states until January. Read more about the lobbying effort, what effect it may have had on the slow rollout, and the schism between the Trump political appointees and public health officials at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfired

    Protesters in Moscow were reportedly able to take advantage of police efforts to clamp down on their demonstrations and spread their message of support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny further across the city than expected, The Associated Press reports. Per AP, police closed seven subway stations in the vicinity of Lubyanka Square in central Moscow and restricted pedestrian traffic in the area where the rally was supposed to start. To counter, Navalny's team relayed information via a messaging app, telling protesters to head to two other subway stations that were still open, allowing the demonstrators to move through different parts of the city. Along the way, they reportedly attracted "considerable attention" from the city's populace, which may not have witnessed the events if they had been confined to the center of the city. Of course, the day was far from easy for the protesters — in Moscow alone more than 1,450 people were reportedly arrested (more than 4,000 were reportedly detained across Russia), and some were beaten by police in the process. But the pro-Navalny, anti-Putin message was clear. Read more at The Associated Press. Protesters in central Moscow chanting “Down with the Tsar!” Some have broken off and are heading to the Matrosskaya Tishina jail where opposition leader Navalny is being held. pic.twitter.com/O0q1JlKpAu — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Russian hack brings changes, uncertainty to US court system

    Trial lawyer Robert Fisher is handling one of America’s most prominent counterintelligence cases, defending an MIT scientist charged with secretly helping China. The new rules for filing sensitive documents are one of the clearest ways the hack has affected the court system. It's also not clear that the intrusion has been stopped, prompting the rules on paper filings.

  • Police pepper spray 9-year-old girl in New York

    “This is not something that any of us should want to justify,” said Mayor Lovely Warren, who ordered an investigation.

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found

    About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found. Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus. The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected.

  • Biden redirecting Trump's $30 billion fund used for farmers impacted by trade war

    The Biden administration wants to use the Agriculture Department money to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress; Fox Business Network's Charles Payne reacts.

  • Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines

    Frustration is building over the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care sites, where some homes still await first shots while fending off a virus that can devastate their residents. The major drugstore chains tasked with giving shots in these places are far along in vaccinating nursing home residents and staff. CVS and Walgreens have started a massive vaccination push in nearly all states, and they say they are proceeding on schedule.

  • British troops in Mali are being commanded by a Chinese officer it emerges, as first patrol on UN mission is completed

    British troops are being commanded by a Chinese officer for the first time, it has emerged. The 300 British troops deployed to counter Islamist violence in Mali will work under a Chinese sector commander as part of the United Nations (UN) force. Lieutenant Colonel Tom Robinson, Commanding Officer of the Light Dragoons, said the Chinese military had provided a hospital to the UN mission and were responsible for protecting the camp which houses the British troops. “I work for a Chinese Brigadier who is sector commander,” Lt Col Robinson said. “He’s a professional guy who I very much enjoy working with.” It is thought to be the first time British forces have been under command of a Chinese officer, although the Royal Navy has worked alongside the Chinese navy in counter-piracy operations around the horn of Africa. The news comes as tension between Britain and China, after human rights abuses in Hong Kong, aggressive Chinese sovereignty claims in the Indo-Pacific and questions over the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, have soured relations between London and Beijing.

  • Trump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

    Five attorneys who were prepared to defend former President Donald Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial have departed his legal team, people familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN and The New York Times. Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are out, as are Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harris. No other attorneys have announced they were involved with the case, so it appears that, for now, Trump is defenseless. The lawyers reportedly left because of a disagreement over legal strategy. Trump reportedly wanted them to push his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election rather than focus on whether convicting a former president after he's out of office is constitutional, an argument that appears to be the consensus among Republicans and the reason he'll likely be acquitted. Bowers, a source said, lacked chemistry with Trump and the decision to leave was reportedly mutual. It's unclear where Trump will go from here — his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly wants to take the case, but he's a potential witness in the trial because he spoke at the rally preceding the deadly Capitol riot Trump is accused of inciting, and the Times notes "almost all" of Trump's advisers blame Giuliani for the impeachment in the first place. Considering GOP senators have signaled they won't vote to convict, some are wondering why Trump would even bother spending money on attorneys at all at this point. And here is a statement Trump has made to advisers almost verbatim > https://t.co/zktWOIrUD6 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 31, 2021 Stephen Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, thinks the former president should go the Senate himself because "he's the only one who can sell it." However, aides are reportedly against the idea. Read more at The New York Times and CNN. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Cuba to quarantine travelers amid COVID-19 surge

    Most travelers entering Cuba as of Feb. 6 will be quarantined for up to a week, the government announced on Saturday, and flights from the United States and some other countries reduced to no more than one per week per airline.

  • US watchdog: Taliban attacks increased in Afghan capital

    Taliban attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul are on the rise, with increasing targeted killings of government officials, civil-society leaders and journalists, a report by a U.S. watchdog said Monday. It comes as the Biden administration plans to take a new look at the peace agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban signed last February under President Donald Trump. The report said Taliban-initiated attacks across Afghanistan during the last quarter of 2020 were slightly lower than in the previous quarter, but exceeded those of the same period in 2019, according to numbers provided by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

  • Trump’s own lawyers ‘secretly drafted’ Texas lawsuit challenging election results, report says

    The Texas lawsuit sought to overthrow 20 million votes in four battleground states

  • South Africa gets first vaccine doses, bringing relief to health workers

    South Africa's first coronavirus vaccine doses arrived by airplane on Monday, offering some relief for health workers who have been stretched during a second wave of infections and are first in line for the shots. President Cyril Ramaphosa and other top officials were at the OR Tambo international airport to receive the 1 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Some scientists and health workers have publicly criticised Ramaphosa's government for not securing access to vaccines sooner.