Hungarian delegation backs Sweden's NATO application

Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Csaba Hende talks to the media after a meeting with the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Andreas Norlen in Stockholm, Tuesday March 6, 2023.. A Hungarian delegation, with members from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governing party is visiting Stockholm. (Caisa Rasmussen/TT via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A parliamentary delegation from Hungary said Tuesday that it supports Sweden’s NATO membership bid after meeting the speaker of the Swedish parliament to iron out what Hungary’s governing party has called “political disputes.”

Some Hungarian lawmakers have raised doubts about whether to support the NATO membership applications by Sweden and Finland, citing what they call “blatant lies” from Stockholm and Helsinki on the state of Hungary’s democracy. But the Hungarian delegation indicated Tuesday that the parliament in Budapest would ultimately ratify Sweden’s NATO bid. “We support Sweden’s NATO membership,” Hungary's deputy parliamentary speaker, Csaba Hende, told Swedish news agency TT. “We made it clear that the Hungarian government, the Hungarian president, the prime minister and most of the Hungarian parliamentarians clearly support Swedish NATO membership,” Hende said, according to TT.

He added that it was necessary to improve bilateral relations between Budapest and Stockholm. The delegation, which met with Sweden's assembly speaker, Andreas Norlén, in Stockholm, will also visit Finland to seek to clarify their positions. The trip to the two Nordic countries delayed plans to ratify the applications, pushing a vote back by two weeks. Hungary’s parliament is now set to vote on the measure during a session beginning on March 20. Hungary is the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn't yet approved the bids by Sweden and Finland. The northern European neighbors dropped their long-standing military neutrality and sought NATO membership in May in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The visit takes place while an informal two-day meeting of EU defence ministers takes place in Stockholm, and as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets with Swedish Prime minister Ulf Kristersson in the capital. Sweden currently holds the European Union’s rotating presidency.

Recommended Stories

  • Alfa Romeo Fans Are Putting Down Deposits on a Nonexistent New Sports Car

    Whether it’s a common model or some kind of special edition, some people literally can’t wait to get their hands on the latest model. As the last couple of years have shown, though, often that impatience manifests itself in people buying cars sight unseen. Case in point, U.K. auto outlet Autocar reports that Alfa Romeo’s upcoming sports car is nearly sold out, despite no official word from the automaker on it or even a glimpse of what it looks like.

  • Emmanuel Macron’s Olympic dreams threaten more post-Brexit border delays

    British travellers are threatened with queues for visa stamps at EU borders for a further 18 months, as Emmanuel Macron seeks to delay the introduction of new automated gates.

  • Activist hedge fund threatens removal of The Restaurant Group CEO: report

    Activist hedge fund Oasis Capital Management has reportedly delivered an ultimatum to London-listed The Restaurant Group – overhaul the company or fire the CEO, according to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

  • Iran’s supreme leader vows death penalty to those guilty of poisoning schoolgirls

    Any culprit found responsible for poisonings at girls’ schools will face the death penalty, Iran’s supreme leader said amid growing public concern over the unexplained sickening of hundreds of students.

  • Syrian state media: Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport

    An Israeli airstrike hit the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo early on Tuesday, putting it out of service, Syria state media said. All flights were rerouted to two other airports in the war-torn country, according to the report. State news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military official, said Israeli warplanes fired missiles that hit Aleppo International Airport while flying over the Mediterranean Sea.

  • How Biden’s student-loan relief plan could survive a Supreme Court setback

    It’s ‘more possible than I thought’: Even if the justices knock down the initiative, there could be room for the White House to keep pushing.

  • Paramount mulls selling majority stake in BET. Byron Allen, Tyler Perry express interest in buying

    Paramount is considering selling a majority stake in BET, according to two sources, to secure cash that the company would […] The post Paramount mulls selling majority stake in BET. Byron Allen, Tyler Perry express interest in buying appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kremlin says it does not recognise Western price cap on its oil

    Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive down Moscow's revenues used to fund its invasion of Ukraine. Russia's economy has proved remarkably resilient in the face of tough Western sanctions, but the price cap has complicated its efforts to sell oil globally.

  • Iran's concessions to IAEA largely depend on future talks, Grossi says

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran's concessions to U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi during his visit to Tehran over the weekend depend to a large extent on future negotiations, Grossi conceded on Monday, walking back some comments he made upon his return. Two days before a quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors, the IAEA and Iran said they had agreed to make progress on various issues, including a long-stalled IAEA inquiry into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran. Grossi told a news conference on Saturday they had agreed to re-install all extra monitoring equipment, such as surveillance cameras, at nuclear sites that was put in place under Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but then removed last year as the deal unravelled following the U.S. withdrawal in 2018.

  • Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier

    The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings regarding a video in which Russian invaders shot a Ukrainian soldier right after he said, "Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!" Source: Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, on Facebook Quote: "The video of an unarmed man's brutal and brazen shooting shook society today.

  • Speaker McCarthy to meet Taiwan's president in US to avoid escalating tensions with China: report

    The president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, will meet with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California instead of in Taipei in hopes of preventing tensions from rising with China, a report says.

  • CERAWEEK-Chevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war

    The global natural gas market has been more fundamentally changed for the long term than the oil market by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions upended global oil and gas markets and disrupted supplies from Russia. Europe has turned away from dependence on Russian gas supplies and has no intention of changing that in the future, Wirth said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies Down More Than 50% I Just Can't Stop Buying

    Crypto is off to a hot start in 2023, but two in particular look to be the most undervalued based on their long-term potential.

  • Jim Jordan: GOP laying groundwork to use ‘power of the purse’ against FBI

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said House Republicans are laying the foundation to restrict funding to the FBI as the House subcommittee launches its investigation into the “weaponization” of the federal government. Jordan, who chairs both the House Judiciary Committee and the subcommittee on weaponization, told Maria Bartiromo on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that Republicans will use…

  • Tesla Offers an Unprecedented Look at the Bench Behind Elon Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla disappointed some investors last week by offering little new information about the next-generation, lower-cost vehicles it’s working on.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWhat they d

  • Ukraine fulfills all seven recommendations of EU given when granted membership candidacy – Shmyhal

    Ukraine has fulfilled all seven recommendations the European Union gave the country on awarding it candidate status last June, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 6.

  • Thailand offers tax breaks for companies issuing investment tokens

    Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to waive corporate income tax and value-added tax for companies that issue digital tokens for investment, a government spokeswoman said. Companies will have access to alternative ways of raising capital through investment tokens in addition to traditional methods like debentures, Rachada Dhnadirek told reporters at a news conference.

  • Turks look to history and foresee rebirth of ancient Antakya from earthquake ruins

    Remnants of ancient Abrahamic history were destroyed when an earthquake flattened much of Antakya in southern Turkey last month, but many hope the city can rise from the rubble as it has done over centuries of disasters and conquests. Established by the Seleucid Empire in 300 BC, Antakya, formerly Antioch, has been home to Jews, Christians and Muslims and destroyed or heavily damaged several times as it changed hands between Greeks, Romans, Arabs and Ottomans. Much of the rescue effort after the Feb. 6 earthquakes focused on the modern, residential side of Antakya, where thousands were caught in their sleep and crushed or trapped under the rubble.

  • US sees China propaganda efforts becoming more like Russia's

    China has long been seen by the U.S. as a prolific source of anti-American propaganda but less aggressive in its influence operations than Russia, which has used cyberattacks and covert operations to disrupt U.S. elections and denigrate rivals. U.S. officials and outside experts cite recent examples of China-linked actors generating false news reports with artificial intelligence and posting large volumes of denigrating social media posts.

  • Plunge in border crossings could blunt GOP attack on Biden

    A sharp drop in illegal border crossings since December could blunt a Republican point of attack against President Joe Biden as the Democratic leader moves to reshape a broken asylum system that has dogged him and his predecessors. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows some support for changing the number of immigrants and asylum-seekers allowed into the country. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults say the level of immigration and asylum-seekers should be lowered, while about 2 in 10 say they should be higher, according to the poll.