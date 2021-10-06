Hungarian ex-porn star allegedly killed 2-year-old son, dropped his body on Lidl counter in Italy

A Hungarian former porn star living in Italy is accused of stabbing her 2-year-old son to death and leaving his bloody corpse on the counter of a Lidl supermarket store, according to local reports.

Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, 44, walked into a Lidl store in Città della Pieve last Friday and shouted for help as she placed her son Alex Juhasz’s body on the counter, local media reported.

The child had been stabbed at least nine times across his chest and neck, according to the outlet. Bradacs was reportedly arrested and charged with murder after a knife was found in her bag.

Police later discovered the child’s blood-soaked t-shirt and Bradacs’ jumper in a nearby abandoned building.

Investigators say the gruesome murder was likely revenge against the boy’s father, Norbert Juhasz, from whom Bradacs had been separated and with whom she was involved in an ugly custody battle.

The father, who lives in Hungary, alerted authorities after he received an image of his dying son on his phone shortly before Bradacs arrived at the supermarket, Corriere dell'Umbria reported.

He told investigators that Bradacs had fled to Italy with their child after a Hungarian court granted him custody of the boy.

Bradacs has denied killing her son. Her attorney, Enrico Renzoni, could not be reached for comment.

She is now being held in a prison in Perugia.

Città della Pieve is located in the center of Italy, roughly equidistant between Florence and Rome.