Hungarian FM Szijjarto reportedly receives death threats written in Ukrainian ahead of meeting

A letter written in Ukrainian was allegedly sent to the e-mail address of the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine threatening Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto with death on the eve of his upcoming visit to Uzhhorod, Hungarian news outlet Index reported on Jan. 23.

"Hungarians, we hate your government, which continues to do everything possible to make us lose the war," said the letter.

“Do you think that your minister will be able to just come here after the attacks on Ukraine?”

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry has responded to the letter. According to Tamás Menczer, the Hungarian State Secretary, the threat "will not deter Peter Szijjarto from representing Hungary's interests."

"Those who think that the Hungarian foreign minister is scared do not know Peter Szijjarto," the Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesperson wrote.

“Those who believe that we will be broken by threats and pressure have no idea about Hungarians, they do not know us. We still want an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, peace talks, and peace! There is no solution on the battlefield, only dead people. Peace requires a ceasefire and negotiations.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak will reportedly meet with Szijjarto in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod on Jan. 29.

The talks will continue the recent political contacts between the two countries.

Key topics of discussion will be the organization of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to promote decisions important to Ukraine in the European Union and the development of bilateral relations, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

Zelenskyy said on Dec. 19 that he had never spoken to Orban about a ceasefire or negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Orban said on Dec. 21 that he had received an invitation from the Ukrainian president and accepted it.

