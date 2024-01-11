Hungarian Foreign Minister to hold meeting with Ukrainian counterpart in Uzhhorod

Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister, will hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Uzhhorod. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that it will also be held with the participation of Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, scheduled for 29 January.

Source: TV channel ATV; Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, in a comment to European Pravda

Quote from Péter Szijjártó: "If everything goes well, there is a confirmed date of 29 January; we will meet with our Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Kuleba, in Uzhhorod to see if a high-level meeting can help the situation."

Details: According to Péter Szijjártó, the parties will discuss, among other things, preparations for the meeting of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He recalled that he had a conversation with Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during which he said that Zelenskyy's meeting with Orbán would make sense "if it can give results."

Oleh Nikolenko, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, confirmed that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, in Uzhhorod on 29 January.

"The key topics will be the organisation of a meeting between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to promote important decisions for Ukraine in the European Union, and the comprehensive development of bilateral relations," Nikolenko said.

Background:

Earlier, the Office of the President of Ukraine said that possible negotiations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán may relate to a wide range of bilateral relations.

Hungary and Ukraine have had almost no high-level contacts since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, but they have intensified at various levels in recent weeks. Among other things, negotiations are underway on the organisation of a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Orbán.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that during a short meeting in Argentina, he asked Orbán to name at least one reason why Ukraine should not be in the EU.

