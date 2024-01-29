Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó calls for peace in Ukraine during visit to Uzhhorod

The war in Ukraine must end because human lives can only be saved through peace, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, who arrived on a visit to Uzhhorod, said in a Facebook post on Jan. 29.

Together with the head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Presidental Office, Andriy Yermak, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, they visited the largest cemetery in Uzhhorod, Calvary, where Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war are buried.

"More and more people are killed on the battlefield, we must not allow even more to die!" Szijjártó wrote on Facebook. “The war must end, human lives can only be saved through peace.”

The Hungarian minister and his team arrived in Uzhhorod for talks with Ukrainian politicians. Before the meeting with Szijjártó, Yermak said that he intended to work to establish relations with Budapest through a frank dialogue.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said that the key topics of the talks would be the organization of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to promote important decisions in the EU and the comprehensive development of bilateral relations.

Kuleba met with Szijjártó in Brussels for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion on Dec. 11. The main topic of the talks was the European Union's decision to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession.

Szijjártó previously called for a halt to arms supplies to Ukraine, allegedly because it was "prolonging the war," opposed the imposition of sanctions against Russia, and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to develop cooperation.

