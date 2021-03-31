Hungarian journalists demand access to COVID wards

An employee unloads the newly arrived coronavirus vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm at the logistics base set up to in the parking lot of the government office in the 13th district of Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 29, 2021. (Noemi Bruzak/MTI via AP)
JUSTIN SPIKE
·3 min read

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — More than two dozen Hungarian media outlets on Wednesday sent an open letter to the government demanding greater transparency and access to hospitals for journalists covering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only Hungary's state media have been allowed inside COVID wards, and journalists have complained that a government order prohibiting medical staff from speaking to reporters has made it impossible to report on worsening conditions inside hospitals, creating a false picture of the situation's severity.

“Doctors and nurses are not permitted to speak publicly while members of the press are not allowed into hospitals, so we are unable to report on what happens there,” the letter reads.

The outlets — 28 in all - demanded that journalists be granted access to report on conditions in COVID-19 wards, and that medical staff, who are prohibited by ministerial decree from speaking to the media, be permitted to give interviews.

“Since people are cut off from this information ... many are still downplaying the dangers of the pandemic, and are not observing protective measures which is leading to more illness and thus an exacerbation of the pandemic," the letter reads.

Viktoria Serdult, a reporter for online outlet HVG, one of the letter's signatories, told The Associated Press that access to such information “is a basic right for all and can also play a role in saving lives.”

“It is not our job to create panic, but the lack of information can have serious consequences,” Serdult said.

A devastating surge in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Hungary has put its understaffed hospitals under unprecedented strain. As a proportion of the population, more COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Hungary than in any of the European Union's other 26 countries except Bulgaria.

The surge showed no sign of abating Wednesday as the daily death toll set a new record at 302. Hungary continues to have the highest weekly death rate per capita in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The outlets also asked to be included, either in person or digitally, in the virtual press briefings of Hungary's Emergency Task Force, which they say hand-picks questions sent in advance and offers no opportunity for clarification.

“For me it is baffling why they did not introduce a system that would make it possible for journalists to attend these events online,” Serdult said.

In a response to the letter, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs wrote on Facebook that “we should cure (patients) in hospitals instead of using cameras,” and accused “left-wing portals” of spreading fake news and “discrediting the health care system.”

Even as pandemic indicators continue to worsen, Hungary has conducted one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in Europe. The number of vaccinated people broke the 2 million mark on Tuesday, representing more than 20% of the population.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, announced Wednesday that another quarter-million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine had arrived overnight in the capital, Budapest.

Hungary has the highest per capita vaccination rate in the European Union, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Recommended Stories

  • Swedish COVID czar says no need for tougher measures despite rising infections: newspaper

    The number of new infections in Sweden is rising, but tougher restrictions are not the way to bring a 'third wave' of the COVID pandemic under control, Sweden's top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell said on Wednesday. Sweden, which has shunned strict lockdowns throughout the pandemic, saw a near 10% increase in COVID admissions to intensive care wards last week, while the number of people testing positive has surged.

  • Google says 'not up to us' to dictate how news companies spend its $1 billion

    Alphabet Inc's Google has reached licensing deals with over 600 news outlets around the world and is seeing a "huge increase" in users requesting more content from specific publications as part of a new program, it said on Wednesday. Google is continuing to negotiate with additional publishers, including in the Unites States, to spend $1 billion for what it calls News Showcase. The program through 2023 is Google's biggest effort to invest in an industry that blames tech giants for siphoning its advertising revenue.

  • Italy says Russian diplomat, Italian navy captain busted as spies

    Police say the men were detained during a "clandestine meeting… immediately after the transfer of a document by the Italian officer in exchange for a sum of money."

  • 7-year-old girl hit by stray bullet fired by people engaged in a gunfight, CMPD says

    The girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police say

  • SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas: SpaceX

    "We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle," SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said in a webcast video of the rocket's flight test. The webcast view was obscured by fog, making it difficult to see the vehicle's landing. The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

  • Clueless or racist? Florida House passes anti-protest bill as Floyd death trial unfolds | Opinion

    Leave it to Florida Republicans to pass in the House a bill that targets Black people at the same time the police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd is on trial.

  • A Virginia man who got Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine developed a severe rash that spread over his entire body

    One of Richard Terrell's doctors told WRIC that his reaction to the vaccine was "extremely rare" and that the vaccine was still safe.

  • Hyundai imagines an EV future where cars 'crab drive' sideways to park

    Every urban mobility EV concept needs some kind of fun gimmick, and Hyundai has delivered quite a few with its latest Mobis M.Vision concepts.

  • Learning Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Love Story Will Make You Fall for Them Even Harder

    To hear country singer Thomas Rhett tell it, he's been in love with wife Lauren Akins the whole of his adult life. Now, eight years and three kids into marriage, he knows he could die a happy man.

  • These 12 gorgeous spring dresses are all under $50 — but they don't look cheap

    Style doesn't have to break the bank, and these affordable dresses prove it.

  • Injury-hobbled Clippers can't hold back Magic in streak-dissolving loss

    Missing four starters, the Clippers start out strong before fading in a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic that ends their six-game winning streak.

  • AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

    Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.

  • NYC detectives union leader: Bail reform emboldens criminal element

    Detectives' Endowment Association president joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss skyrocketing crime in city

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • Belgian university city hopes circles will encourage social distancing

    The Belgian city of Ghent has struggled to persuade its large student population to stick to social distancing rules during the pandemic, but the authorities hope they have found a solution at least to keep outside gatherings under control. Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq said the students themselves had come up with the idea, but stressed that, while Belgian COVID rules limit groups meeting outdoors to four people, it was not mandatory for a group to sit in a circle.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Ariana Grande will take Nick Jonas' seat on 'The Voice' next season

    Ariana Grande is the latest pop star to take a seat on NBC's 'The Voice.' The '7 Rings' singer will replace Nick Jonas as a Season 21 coach.

  • Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official and NYT reporter suggest

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes." Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former official as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him or his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls." Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted. Katie Benner says the person named by Matt Gaetz is not involved in the investigation pic.twitter.com/ze13YFy9gp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2021 Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage. More stories from theweek.comWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.