Hungarian PM Orbán tires EU, not Ukraine, says Tusk

There is no fatigue from Ukraine in the European Union, but there is fatigue from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after arriving at a meeting of the European Council, reported Interfax-Ukraine on Feb. 1.

“There is no problem with the so-called fatigue from Ukraine,” Tusk said.

“We are currently tired of Orbán in Brussels. We need to solve so many problems. Look at the streets not only in Brussels,” he said.

Tusk stressed the importance of strengthening unity around Ukraine, which is actively combating Russian aggression.

“I cannot understand, I cannot accept this very strange and very selfish game of Viktor Orbán,” Tusk said.

“There is no room for compromise on our principles, such as the rule of law, and, of course, there is no room for compromise on the issue of Ukraine.”

“What we can offer Viktor Orbán, as always, is to treat him fairly, according to our rules and procedures, and nothing more.”

Tusk said that Orbán remained the only openly pro-Russian politician. The determination among European leaders to support Ukraine is now significant, he said.

Tusk became the new Prime Minister of Poland on Dec. 11.

Tusk earlier slammed Western war, stressing the importance of further assistance to Ukraine and calling on partners to “fully mobilize.”

“I can no longer listen to politicians who talk about being tired of the situation in Ukraine,” said Tusk.

“They tell President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy that they are tired of the situation. I will demand help for Ukraine from day one.”

At a summit on Dec. 14, during which 26 EU member states approved starting Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations, Orbán vetoed the proposed EUR 50 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Politico reported on Jan. 26 that Hungary might lift its veto if the funding program is reviewed annually.



