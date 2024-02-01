Hungarian PM satisfied with summit's decision on €50 billion: Hungarian money will not go to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán considers his mission at the EU summit accomplished, claiming that his requirements in the context of providing Ukraine with macro-financial assistance worth €50 billion have been fulfilled.

Source: European Pravda; Viktor Orbán on Twitter (X)

"Mission accomplished. Hungary’s funds will not end up in Ukraine, and we have a control mechanism at the end of the first and second year. Our position on the war in Ukraine remains unchanged: we need a ceasefire and peace talks," Orbán wrote.

He also recalled that the EU summit had been unable to solve "two Hungarian problems" in December, and that was why he did not agree to help Ukraine.

"We were afraid that the EU funds due to Hungarians, which the commission has not given us yet, would sooner or later end up in Ukraine. And we were also afraid that the available resources would be given to Ukraine for too long a period and with no oversight," Viktor Orbán said, adding that the decision provides for the necessary oversight and guarantees that Hungarian funds will not go to Ukraine.

The Hungarian prime minister claims he accepted this proposal "after long negotiations".

On Thursday EU leaders overcame Hungary's long-standing opposition and reached an agreement on allocating €50 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. The programme is designed to run for four years.

The conclusions of the summit state that Ukraine will be able to receive funds on condition that it complies with a number of prerequisites. EU leaders will hold annual debates on the programme, and in two years, the European Commission may propose a review of the entire multi-year financial framework.

Support UP or become our patron!