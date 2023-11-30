Hungarian and Russian foreign ministers meet at OSCE meeting and discuss Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have held a meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of the OSCE Council of foreign ministers in Skopje, where they discussed the "situation in Ukraine".

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: The statement of the ministry says that "a check on whether we are on the same page was carried out on a wide range of practical issues of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the implementation of agreements confirmed on 17 October 2023 in Beijing during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides also exchanged views on key issues of the OSCE's activities and topical international issues, "including the situation in Ukraine".

Background:

During his speech at the OSCE ministerial meeting in Skopje, Szijjártó argued that supplying Ukraine with weapons would not lead to peace and emphasised that he wanted to save the lives of the Hungarian minority.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin held negotiations in the Chinese capital, Beijing, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, for which European allies criticised him.

During talks with Putin, Orbán called the invasion of Ukraine not a war but a "military operation", same as Russian propagandists.

At the EU summit, the Hungarian Prime Minister said he doesn't plan to apologise for his meeting with the Russian president in China and considers his actions correct.

