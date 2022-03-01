Hungarians protest Ukraine invasion, Russian bank in Budapest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

By Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Several hundred Hungarians rallied in central Budapest on Tuesday to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has sent tens of thousands of refugees across the border, with most of them fleeing towards Western Europe.

The rally outside the offices of the International Investment Bank (IIB), which moved its headquarters to Budapest from Moscow in 2019, was called by opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay, who runs on a strongly pro-Europe agenda.

The opposition has dubbed the IIB, in which Russia holds a 42.9% stake according to 2019 data, as a "spy bank" representing President Vladimir Putin's influence in Hungary. Hungary is the second-largest shareholder with a 17.2% stake.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed solidarity with neighbouring Ukraine, home to a large ethnic Hungarian community, and said Hungary backed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While ruling out the transport of lethal weapons to Ukraine on its territory, Hungary has joined an initiative by eight European Union leaders for the 27-member bloc to start membership talks with Ukraine.

Marki-Zay is leading an alliance of six ideologically diverse opposition parties, which will challenge nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a parliamentary election in just over four weeks. Polls show a tight race.

"For a European nation, I consider it very important to stand up for a neighbouring country. I strongly disagree with the aggression they have been confronted with," said 31-year-old protester Kinga Balla, as others chanted "Russians go home!"

"I am afraid that this could also affect us, but if we do not stand up that is definitely not good. We should not act as if we are blind to what is going on."

"The Russian president, the aggressor, has attacked Ukraine and is threatening all of Europe," the rally's organisers said in a statement.

"He considers Hungary part of the Russian sphere of influence, in which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is his partner. For example, by providing a base for the International Investment Bank and the Russian agents thus coming to Europe."

The IIB said the protest was unrelated to any of its activities.

"IIB being an international financial organisation registered with the Secretariat of the United Nations, has been, remains and will always remain outside of politics," spokeswoman Anna Lvova responded in an email.

"Recent geopolitical events in no way affect the Bank's intention to further fulfil its obligations to investors, partners and clients."

In 2019 IIB's move to Hungary and Budapest's decision to grant immunity to some of its employees raised concerns https://www.reuters.com/article/hungary-russia-senators-idUSL5N26H3LO among a group of U.S. Democratic senators.

Last week the Czech Republic urged EU state members of the IIB and the International Bank for Economic Co-operation (IBEC) to quit the Soviet-era institutions which count Russia as their largest shareholder.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Endeavour Silver Could Rebound Strongly

    The mid-tier Canadian miner is strongly positioned to benefit from the expected silver price rally

  • Elite Moscow Restaurants Bombarded With 5-Star Anti-Putin ‘Reviews’

    DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty ImagesRestaurants and bars across Russia are getting flooded with five-star “reviews” on Google and other websites harboring messages about Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, as part of an effort to cut through the Kremlin’s stream of propaganda and relay uncensored information about the neighboring war to the people of Russia.“5,800 Russian Soldiers died today, 4,500 yesterday. Stop your aggression, don’t let your kids suffer, if you go to war you will no

  • U.S. Supreme Court mulls 'pill mill' doctors' opioid convictions

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with the circumstances under which doctors can be convicted of operating as drug dealers under the cover of their medical practices to illegally distribute opioid painkillers and other dangerous narcotics. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by two doctors, Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn, of lower court rulings upholding their convictions on narcotics violations and related crimes stemming from what prosecutors called the misuse of medical licenses to engage in drug trafficking. Lawyers for Ruan, who practiced in Alabama, and Kahn, who practiced in Arizona and then Wyoming, complained to the justices that jurors convicted the doctors of unlawfully dispensing massive amounts of opioids through "pill mill" clinics without having to weigh whether they had a "good faith" reason to believe their prescriptions were medically valid.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Ohio redistricting: GOP unveils new congressional map. See it here.

    Republican mapmakers are expected to reveal a new congressional plan Tuesday after the first was rejected by a divided Ohio Supreme Court.

  • UK bans all ships with Russian links from British ports

    Britain on Tuesday banned any ship with Russian connections from entering its ports as the country stepped up efforts to isolate President Vladimir Putin’s government because of its war in Ukraine. Announcing the blanket ban in a tweet, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps encouraged other countries to prohibit ships tied to Russia from using their ports. The decision came a day after Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, urged Shapps to block a Russian tanker from docking in the Orkney Islands, where the ship was due to arrive Tuesday.

  • McConnell says there's 'no place' in the GOP for white supremacists after Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar appear at white nationalist event

    Other Republican leaders including Kevin McCarthy have condemned the lawmakers' appearance at the event.

  • California Couple Says They Escaped War-Torn Ukraine with Days-Old Newborn

    A California couple told the Los Angeles Times about their harrowing, 27-hour journey to get out of Ukraine after their child was born via surrogate

  • Vans Celebrates International Women’s Day With Special Collection

    The styles are available now.

  • How to help Ukraine: Here are the charities you can donate to

    Up to five million Ukrainians could be displaced because of the Russian invasion.

  • DirecTV Drops RT America In Wake Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Ora Media Pauses Production On Dennis Miller, William Shatner Shows

    DirecTV has dropped RT America, the sister network to Russia Today, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The satellite service was one of the largest U.S. distributors of RT, along with Dish Network and Roku. “In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and […]

  • UN: 677,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled since Russian invasion began

    About 677,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said Tuesday, warning that the war could create "Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century."What they're saying: "I am seriously concerned about the likely and serious escalation in the number of arrivals... We may have just seen the beginning," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council Monday.Get market news

  • Does Miami have a Little Russia or a Little Ukraine? This is where the war hits home

    South Florida is a place for the world.

  • Zelensky says Russian bombing must stop before ceasefire talks begin

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian bombing in the country must stop before Ukraine engages in ceasefire talks."It's necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table," Zelensky told Reuters and CNN in an interview.Russia and Ukraine engaged in talks for five hours this week but did not make significant progress toward de-escalation. Russian state media...

  • MoneyWatch: Ruble value tanks as sanctions slam Russian economy

    The U.S. and its allies are announcing additional sanctions against the Russian financial system over the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian ruble tanked on Monday, with the currency's value falling to record lows. Georgi Kantchev, a business reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBS News to discuss the impact sanctions are having on the Russian economy.

  • Fear for civilians as Russian column bears down on Kyiv

    STORY: On the sixth day of its assault on its Western neighbor, Russia increased attacks on Ukraine’s cities. A Russian armoured column bore down on the capital Kyiv with tanks, artillery and fuel trucks stretching for 40 miles (60 km) to the north of the city.Nearly a week since Russian troops poured over the border, they have failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city after running into fierce resistance.Yet rocket strikes on the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, killed at least 10 people and wounded 35 on Tuesday (March 1).Kharkiv, which is a mainly Russian-speaking city of 1.5 million people near the Russian border, has borne the brunt of attacks since Monday (February 28).President Zelensky said the artillery barrages on the city amounted to state terrorism.And addressed the European Parliament by video link a day after he signed an official request to join the European Union."Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine."In Moscow, the Kremlin maintained it would press ahead with what it calls its “special operation”, until it achieved its goals. Russia claims to be protecting itself from threats created by the West, and states it is not occupying Ukraine's territory.Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told a Geneva disarmament meeting via video link that Ukraine has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. Dozens of diplomats from the European Union, United States and Britain walked out of his speech.Peace talks held on Monday (February 28) at the Belarus border failed to reach a breakthrough. A second round of talks are planned for Wednesday (March 2). Britain's defense ministry said in an intelligence update that the Russian advance on Kyiv had made little progress in the past 24 hours, probably due to logistical problems. But it also warned of a shift in Russian tactics that could worsen the plight of civilians.

  • Lansing Brewing Company cancels 'MAGA Mixer' after public backlash

    After posting an initial statement to Facebook and Twitter Sunday night denying that it puts on political rallies, Lansing Brewing Company updated its Facebook post Tuesday to announce that the event had been cancelled "after learning more about the member mixer."

  • Gold futures settle at a 13-month high as flight to havens continues amid Russia’s Ukraine siege

    Gold futures on Tuesday climb sharply to mark their highest finish in 13 months, buoyed by a broad flight to the perceived safety of precious metals and government bonds.

  • Cain Velasquez: Former UFC champion arrested on attempted murder charge

    The heavyweight, who has also featured in the WWE, was arrested in connection with the shooting of a man

  • Russian citizens, growing frustrated with Putin, are taking to the streets

    Many Russians critical of President Vladimir Putin have become more vocal in their opposition, with some calling for him to step down.