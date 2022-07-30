Hungary to allow companies to pay corporate taxes in euros or dollars-finance minister

Hungarian PM Orban and Finance Minister Varga attend a business conference, in Budapest
·1 min read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will allow companies to pay their corporate taxes in euros or U.S. dollars along with paying in forints, finance minister Mihaly Varga said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"For companies who earn revenues partly or fully in a foreign currency, the new rule could simplify processes," Varga wrote, adding that the option was available for all companies.

He said the change would simplify bookkeeping for companies while ensuring taxes kept flowing to the state and the budget remains balanced.

No further details were immediately available. There was a government press conference scheduled for 0900 GMT.

The forint, central Europe's worst performing currency so far this year, hit a record low at 416.90 per euro earlier this month as it was pressured by a lack of agreement with the European Union over recovery funds, soaring inflation, a low level of foreign exchange reserves and a twin deficit.

A jump in gas prices also pressured the forint recently as it could worsen Hungary's trade balance, traders and analysts have said.

Hungary, a small export-driven economy, is home to manufacturing plants of large German carmakers including Audi and Daimler.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • Western countries are shipping refugees to poorer nations in exchange for cash

    Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta shakes hands with U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel. Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua via Getty ImagesThe U.K. government was due to begin its first deportation flight to remove asylum-seekers to the East African country of Rwanda on June 14, 2022, exactly two months after signing the U.K.-Rwanda agreement. The asylum-seekers were from several war-torn and politically unstable countries, including Syria, Sudan and Iran. Each year, thousands of people – many fleeing repr

  • Meet The Russian Architect of Putin’s Economic Counterattack

    (Bloomberg) -- When sanctions made the Fortress Russia he helped build seem less impregnable, Maxim Oreshkin came up with a signature gambit to try and break the economic siege.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekShock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret SeeingAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Monkeypox is Spreading Fast. Now Kids Are Getting It, TooRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its F

  • 2 weeks after the Nazis captured Paris, the British launched their own mission to knock out what was left of France's navy

    The British navy went to French Algeria in July 1940 intending to "use whatever force may be necessary" to keep French warships out of Axis hands.

  • Russians forces struck Kropyvnytskyi with Iskander missiles Air Force

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 28 JULY 2022, 19:21 It is likely that the Russian army has used an Iskander-K missile system to launch missiles on the city of Kropyvnytskyi, in Ukraine's Kirovohrad Oblast, on 28 July.

  • Biden, China's Xi Directed Aides to Plan In-Person Meeting

    President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping directed their aids to begin planning an in-person meeting. This comes as after a 2 hour, 20 minute&nbsp;phone conversation between the two leaders on Thursday. Meanwhile, China's top leadership gave a downbeat assessment of economic growth but didn't announce new stimulus policies at a key meeting. John Liu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Katie Ledecky wins in personal best time at U.S. Swimming Championships

    Katie Ledecky swam the fastest 400m individual medley of her career for her third victory in as many nights at the U.S. Championships.

  • Energy on the table, Macron hosts Saudi prince for dinner

    French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to his presidential palace Thursday for controversial dinner that marks another step in the Saudi leader’s diplomatic rehabilitation -- a move that has drawn harsh criticism in France after the gruesome Saudi killing of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. The visit from the prince of the oil-rich state comes after France and other European nations are seeking to secure sources of energy to lessen their dependence on oil and gas supplies from Russia amid its war on Ukraine.

  • JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened

    Russian oil production is back above where it was a year ago, with India and China snapping up barrels and domestic demand rising.

  • German politician says the country might have to cancel Oktoberfest because of a gas shortage caused by Russia

    Russia is "continuously using energy supplies as a weapon," the Council of the European Union said on Tuesday.

  • Family: 2 Americans captured in Ukraine sent to prison

    Two Americans captured while fighting with the Ukrainian Army apparently have been sent to a prison where they are spending all their time together, the family of one of the men said. Alex Drueke, who was captured with fellow veteran and Alabama resident Andy Huynh in early June, told his mother about the transfer in a telephone call, according to a statement issued late Thursday by the Drueke family.

  • The Story Of Film: A New Generation

    A decade after The Story of Film: An Odyssey, an expansive and influential inquiry into the state of moviemaking in the 20th century, filmmaker Mark Cousins returns with an epic and hopeful tale of cinematic innovation from around the globe. In The Story of Film: A New Generation, Cousins turns his sharp, meticulously honed gaze on world cinema from 2010 to 2021, using a surprising range of works — including Joker, Frozen and Cemetery of Splendour — as launchpads to explore recurring themes and

  • TikTok's global expansion under a cloud as it faces renewed scrutiny over data privacy, China links

    TikTok, the popular short video app owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, faces new scrutiny in the US and Britain over its data privacy policies, putting expansion plans in those markets under a cloud. Complaints over the data practices of the popular Chinese-owned app have grown louder recently, with politicians, media outlets, and research agencies turning up the heat to a level unseen since the Trump administration's failed attempt to shut it down or force a sale to American owners in 2020.

  • Stock Futures Rise as Amazon, Apple Record Strong Quarterly Results

    U.S. stock futures were trending higher Thursday evening, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up more than 1.2%, as shares in megacaps Apple and Amazon rose on positive earnings results.

  • Biden meets with Bank of America, Marriott CEOs on economy as recession debate heats up

    President Joe Biden on Thursday huddled with a small group of top CEOs on the U.S. economy, following the release of a report that's intensifying debate about whether a recession has already begun.

  • Ukraine Latest: Blinken, Lavrov Talk; Grain Ships Ready to Sail

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekShock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret SeeingAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Monkeypox is Spreading Fast. Now Kids Are Getting It, TooRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooS&P Global Ratings cut Ukraine’s credit grade on Friday after the war-ravaged nation asked foreign creditors for permis

  • Consumers pessimistic about inflation and the U.S. economy, sentiment poll shows

    A survey of consumer sentiment posted a final reading of 51.5 at the end of July, up slightly from earlier in the month but still near the lowest level on record. Americans are very worried about inflation and cutting spending.

  • Bank of America in settlement talks with U.S. regulators over employee cell phone use

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bank of America said on Friday that it is engaged in settlement talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over staff communications on unapproved devices. The SEC has been looking into whether Wall Street banks have been adequately documenting employees' work-related communications, such as text messages and emails, during the work-from-home period of the pandemic.

  • Russian missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi airport kills five, wounds 25

    Five people were killed and another 25 were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast, reports the head of the Kirovohrad regional military administration, Andriy Raikovych, said during a briefing on July 28.

  • Woman who wore Louis Vuitton mask, fired gun during robbery being sought, CMPD says

    No one was hurt during the robbery.

  • Moldova extends state of emergency, says risks from war are high

    Moldova's parliament on Thursday voted to extend a state of emergency for 60 days after the government said it still needed special powers to deal with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, speaking to legislators, cited continuing risks to energy and border security and the need to manage the flow of refugees from Ukraine. Around 500,000 refugees have crossed the border since the February invasion, of whom just over 100,000 remained in Moldova, a small nation of around 2.6 million people.