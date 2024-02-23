Hungary blocks EU joint statement dedicated to 2nd anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Hungary is blocking the adoption of a joint EU statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to disagreement with certain wording.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty editor, who covers European-related issues; European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, Budapest has blocked the signing of the joint declaration of the EU dedicated to the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Will likely just be a joint statement of the three presidents of the EU institutions (council, commission, parliament)," Jozwiak added.

The Hungarian government has published a separate statement in which it calls upon "both sides" to reach a truce and does not mention the aggressor state at all. Viktor Orban, head of the Hungarian government, claimed that Russia cannot be put on its knees in a military sense.

Background:

The EU adopted the 13th sanctions package prepared ahead of the second anniversary of the full-scale war.

According to the media, Budapest sought lifting the sanctions from several Russian businessmen during decision-making concerning the extension of the existing sanctions, but this attempt failed.

