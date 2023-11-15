Hungary calls for ‘strategic debate’ on EU’s policy towards Ukraine

Hungary's Minister for EU Affairs, Janos Boka, stated that European Union policy towards Ukraine should be shaped through “considering options and holding a strategic debate,” Daily News Hungary reported on Nov. 15.

Before an EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels, Boka emphasized that without such debate, Hungary could not decide on Ukraine’s future steps toward EU accession.

“Without a strategic debate, we are not in a position to make decisions on further steps in Ukraine’s accession or the review of the multiannual financial framework,” he said.

He suggested that the debate should define EU’s strategy on supporting Ukraine, including the resources provided, how these resources have been utilized, and the results achieved, as well as strategies for overcoming challenges.

On Nov. 8, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported that Ukraine had completed "over 90%" of necessary steps outlined by the commission last year, highlighting judicial reforms and efforts to combat corruption. Brussels expects Ukraine and Moldova to conclude work on reforms by March 2024.

Following this, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban stated that the European Union should not begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc, underscoring that this is Hungary's "clear position" on the matter.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó also asserts that Ukraine would "bring war into the European Union," hence the country "is not yet fit for EU membership."

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that Ukraine is ready to make compromises with Hungary for EU accession.

