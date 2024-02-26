Hungary clears final roadblock to Sweden's entry to NATO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the parliamentary session prior to the vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership. Marton Monus/dpa

The Hungarian parliament ratified Sweden's membership in NATO by a large majority on Monday, clearing the last hurdle on the Scandinavian country's path to join the Western military alliance.

Stockholm applied to become a member of NATO in May 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All members must sign-off on applications before a new country is admitted.

Hungary was the final NATO country to ratify Swedish membership, even though Budapest had promised allies that it would not be the last.

Hungarian leaders didn't raise any specific objections to Sweden joining the alliance but held up the decision for months.

The previous obstacle had been Turkey, which sought the extradition from Sweden of individuals allegedly involved in the Gulen movement, which Ankara views as a terrorist organization.

The Swedish prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, visited Budapest on Friday at the invitation of Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban takes part in the parliamentary session prior to the vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership. Marton Monus/dpa

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) takes part in the parliamentary session prior to the vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership. Marton Monus/dpa