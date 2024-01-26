Hungary complicates talks on €50 billion for Ukraine

Negotiations between the EU countries to approve €50 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine are being complicated because Hungary’s position has "not been flexible" on the eve of the summit.

Source: Reuters with reference to a senior EU official who spoke with journalists on 26 January on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official involved in the preparation of the EU summit on financial aid to Ukraine said that the talks "have been getting more complicated" because Hungary has "not been flexible on the matter".

The official added that there is a growing level of frustration with Hungary among other EU member states that want to provide more aid to Ukraine, and that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's alternative ideas, such as providing aid subject to unanimous approval every year, are not acceptable to other member states.

"No member state wants to embark on a situation where you would have to go through unanimity to deliver support to Ukraine," the official said.

Hungary has not yet officially announced any changes in its opposition to the €50 billion, four-year Ukraine Facility programme to support Ukraine.

Background:

Meanwhile, the day before, Bloomberg reported, citing its own sources, that Hungary would drop its objections to the creation of a military aid fund for Ukraine with an annual budget of €5 billion.

On Friday, Politico wrote that EU leaders are ready to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the Council of the European Union if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blocks the approval of €50 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine at the summit on 1 February.

