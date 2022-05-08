Hungary Continues to Block EU Oil Sanctions Against Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ewa Krukowska, Nikos Chrysoloras and Alberto Nardelli
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, holding up the bloc’s entire package of sanctions meant to target President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the talks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A meeting of the EU’s 27 ambassadors ended on Sunday without an agreement, with talks expected to resume in the coming days, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.

The EU’s proposal seeks to ban crude oil over the next six months and refined fuels by early January. The EU had offered Hungary and Slovakia until the end of 2024 to comply with the sanctions and the Czech Republic until June of the same year since they are heavily reliant on Russian crude.

The exemption failed to convince Hungary, which continued to block the plan on Sunday over the oil ban as well as how to fund the transition away from Russian energy, the people said.

The EU had been pushing to have the sanctions concluded by Russia’s May 9 Victory Day, which commemorates the end of World War II. The measures would increase the stakes for the bloc, which imported almost two-thirds of its crude oil from Russia in 2019. It would also put more pressure on Moscow since the EU is the single largest consumer of crude and fuel from Russia.

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries are also due to hold a video call later Sunday to discuss the war in Ukraine and the delay could limit what is announced.

Shipping, Insurance

Under the EU’s plan circulated to member states in the past week, European companies and individuals would also be banned from providing vessels and services, such as insurance, needed to transport oil to third countries. The measures would take effect within three months.

Greece and Cyprus were still holding up the shipping-related portion of the package, according to the people.

The EU is also proposing to:

  • Cut three more Russian banks off the international payments system SWIFT, including Russia’s largest lender Sberbank.

  • Restrict Russian entities and individuals from purchasing property in the EU.

  • Ban providing consulting services to Russian companies and trade in a number of chemicals.

  • Sanction Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast who is “closely associated” with Vladimir Putin, according to an EU document; and Patriarch Kirill, who heads the Russian Orthodox Church and has been a vocal supporter of the Russian president and the war in Ukraine.

  • Sanction dozens of military personnel, including those deemed responsible for reported war crimes in Bucha, as well as companies providing equipment, supplies and services to the Russian armed forces.

(Updates with details on the delay starting in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: U.S. to Give $150 Million More in Military Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced the latest installment of $150 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond PaymentHeirs of Hitler’s Billionaires Need to Reckon With the PastTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up ‘the West’Abortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsGroup of Seven leaders plan to discuss potential new penalties

  • Trading Russian Oil Will Become Harder From Mid-May, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity firms will find it much harder to buy and sell Russian oil from the middle of this month, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader, as Europe tightens sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond PaymentHeirs of Hitler’s Billionaires Need to Reckon With the PastTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up ‘the West’Abo

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on demand, countering uncertainty around Russia’s supplies as the Ukraine war drags on.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond PaymentHeirs of Hitler’s Billionaires Need to Reckon With the PastTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up ‘the West’Abortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanau

  • U.S. lawmakers to open chips, China bill negotiations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Members of Congress will meet Thursday to open negotiations on a compromise measure that would fund $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology, a source told Reuters. The Senate passed its version of the bill in June 2021, while the House passed a similar bill in February. More than 100 House and Senate lawmakers have been named to a "conference committee" that will meet for the first time Thursday.

  • US intelligence told to keep quiet over role in Ukraine military triumphs

    CIA veterans advise successors against ‘unwise’ intelligence boasts that could trigger escalation from RussiaRussia-Ukraine war: latest updates Officials were quotes as saying that US intelligence had helped Ukraine hit the Moskva with anti-ship missiles last month. Photograph: Max Delany/AFP/Getty Images Former US intelligence officers are advising their successors currently in office to shut up and stop boasting about their role in Ukraine’s military successes. Two stories surfaced in as many

  • Zelensky: This year we say ‘Never again’ differently

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said the world is exclaiming “Never again” differently this year, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “This year we say ‘Never again’ differently. We hear ‘Never again’ differently. It sounds painful, cruel. Without an exclamation, but with a question mark. You say: never again? Tell Ukraine about it,” Zelensky said…

  • Russian forces closing in on steel plant in Mariupol

    President Joe Biden is set to attend the virtual G-7 summit along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Russia wants to conduct punitive provocations against Ukraine during May 9 celebrations, presidential advisor warns

    Russia may be planning to conduct provocations, likely with renewed missile and shelling attacks against Ukrainian cities, during the May 9 Victory Day celebrations, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Radio NV on May 7.

  • Explainer-How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia

    The United States has imposed several rafts of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February, targeting its central bank, major lenders, oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here are some ways in which the United States could further increase sanctions on Russia. The European Union's executive on Wednesday proposed the toughest package of sanctions yet against Moscow for its war in Ukraine, including a planned embargo on Russian oil.

  • Full combat readiness in Transnistria, assault in Donbas – General Staff

    Both the so-called “military” of theunrecognized Kremlin-backed Moldovan territory of Transnistria, and the Russian troops stationed there, have been brought up to full combat readiness, rendering a tense situation in the Bessarabian region,” the General Staff of Ukraine reported in an update on May 8.

  • Rap Song of the Week: Doja Cat Gambles on Her Own Bars with “Vegas”

    Her latest single is a reminder that the multi-hyphenate has always been a rapper first. Rap Song of the Week: Doja Cat Gambles on Her Own Bars with “Vegas” Eddie Fu

  • Report: No. 1 college prospect Jacob Berry out indefinitely for LSU with an injury

    Berry will be unavailable indefinitely after suffering a broken finger in practice.

  • A formerly 'inconceivable' E.U. proposal would mark a historic shift to relations with Russia

    The war is sweeping away old certainties. The proposed oil ban is the latest previously unthinkable way in which Russia’s relationship with the West has changed.

  • Ukrainian fighters at besieged Azovstal plant vow to fight till the end

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian fighters at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern port of Mariupol, who are the last holdout against Russian forces in the city, vowed on Sunday to continue their stand as long as they are alive. "We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers," Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, told an online news conference. "We don't have much time, we are coming under intense shelling," he said, pleading with the international community to help to evacuate wounded soldiers from the plant.

  • Exclusive-Guyana in 'no rush' to draft new oil production-sharing pact -minister

    Guyana is in "no rush" to draft a new production sharing agreement (PSA) for offshore oil development, its Natural Resources minister told Reuters, reversing a year-long drive to devise new rules for future output. The government of South America's newest crude oil producer said in 2021 it was planning a new agreement to revamp terms and boost royalties for future oil and gas projects. The proposed document was expected to improve terms for Guyana of a 2016 contract with Exxon Mobil and its partners for the prolific Stabroek block.

  • Missile strike in Ukraine's Bakhmut causes fatalities

    STORY: On Saturday morning, three bodies were lying on the ground as residents sifted through the rubble to take belongings from damaged houses.Ukraine and its western allies say that after failing to seize the capital Kyiv, Russian forces have made slow progress in their revised aim of capturing the country's east and south, but may also plan to involve Ukraine's western neighbor, Moldova.In the Donetsk region, morning air attacks targeted Malotaranivka, Druzhkivka, Konstantynivka and Bakhmut, damaging factories and destroying houses, Zelenskiy's office said.Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war and have accused Russian forces of war crimes. Moscow denies the allegations and says it targets only military or strategic sites, not civilians.

  • Mets must make contingency plans after second straight matchup with Phillies is postponed

    The Mets game against the Phillies on Saturday was postponed. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Sunday.

  • Addison Rae and Omer Fedi's Relationship Timeline

    From their TikTok debut to a PDA-packed appearance at the Grammys, here’s everything to know about Addison Rae and Omer Fedi’s relationship

  • Suncor CEO Little faces scrutiny after activist Elliott takes aim

    Three months ago Mark Little, the chief executive of Canadian oil and gas major Suncor Energy, issued a mea culpa. This raised the number of on-the-job fatalities at Suncor since 2014 to 12, by far the worst safety record among its Canadian peers. The accident in January was the latest in a string of operational incidents at Suncor sites, and came on top of investor dissatisfaction with a major dividend cut in 2020.

  • U.S. lawmakers ask firm for details on Trump hotel investors

    Two House lawmakers have asked a Miami investment firm for more details on its planned purchase of former President Donald Trump's Washington hotel rights, saying its failure to disclose all of its investors raises concerns about possible conflicts of interest. CGI Merchant Group had agreed to buy the rights of the hotel from the Trump Organization for $375 million in a deal reports have said was to be finalized in late April and could net Trump $100 million. Trump bought the rights to the property - located in the historic Old Post Office Building four blocks from the White House - from the federal government in 2013, before he ran for president and won the 2016 election.