Hungary culls huge duck flock after bird flu found on farm near Romania -OIE

FILE PHOTO: Ducks swim at a lake during a sunny autumn day near Belapatfalva
PARIS (Reuters) - Hungarian authorities culled more than 91,000 ducks after reporting an outbreak of the severe H5N1 bird flu virus on a duck farm near the Romanian border, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

The outbreak on a farm in the eastern town of Nyírbator killed 2,500 ducks, with the rest of the 94,000-strong flock culled as part of containment measures, the Paris-based OIE said, citing information from Hungarian authorities.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz)

