Hungary embarks on approval process for Sinopharm COVID vaccine: foreign minister's spokesman

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary has embarked on the approval process for the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine developed by the company's Beijing-based affiliate that got approved in China in December, the Hungarian foreign minister's spokesman said on Thursday.

"The approval process ... is under way ...under guidance of Hungarian experts," Tamas Menczer said in a reply to emailed questions from Reuters.

Hungary would be the first EU country to approve a Chinese vaccine.

