Hungary extends lockdown, sees 'exceptionally difficult' two weeks ahead as infections rise

FILE PHOTO: Police officers patrol during a night-time curfew imposed by the Hungarian government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Budapest, Hungary
·2 min read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is to extend a partial lockdown until March 15 with coronavirus infections expected to rise in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

The next two weeks would be "exceptionally difficult", Gergely Gulyas told a government briefing, adding that the pace of vaccinations would accelerate after Hungary started to roll out China's Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday.

He said Orban was expected to receive a Sinopharm shot next week.

"The third wave (of the pandemic) has reached Hungary and COVID numbers will worsen in the next 1-2 weeks," Gulyas said. "Some people say we will see a dramatic worsening."

On Thursday, Hungary reported 4,385 new infections, the highest number this year. Hungary, with a population of around 10 million, had reported 414,514 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 14,672 deaths.

So far, just over half a million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

All secondary schools have been closed since Nov. 11, as have hotels and restaurants except for takeaway meals, a 1900 GMT curfew has been in place and all gatherings have been banned.

Hungary on Wednesday became the first European Union country to start inoculating people with Sinopharm shots, after rolling out Russia's Sputnik V as part of its vaccination campaign. The Chinese and Russian vaccines have not been granted regulatory approval in the EU.

These shots are now being administered along with the Pfizer-BioNTech, vaccine and shots developed by U.S. company Moderna and Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

According to the statistics office, there is a rising willingness to get a vaccine, with 40% saying in mid-February that they planned to get a vaccine and 26% saying they may.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams and Nick Macfie)

