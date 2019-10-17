Hungary would have to "use force" to fend off new wave of migrants -PM

BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hungary would have to "use force" at its southern border with Serbia to protect the European Union's frontier if Turkey delivers on a threat to open the gates for refugees through the Balkans towards Europe, Hungary's prime minister said.

"If Turkey sets off further hundreds of thousands on top of (existing migrant flows), then we will need to use force to protect the Hungarian border and the Serbian-Hungarian frontier and I do not wish for anyone that we should need to resort to that," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)