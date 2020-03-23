Hungary govt expands tax relief measures, suspends evictions - PM Orban

BUDAPEST, March 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will extend further help to small business owners to help them weather the economic crisis unfolding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and will suspend evictions, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

More than 80,000 small businesses will receive an exemption from tax payments until after the crisis, as will media companies that suffer from falling advertising revenue, Orban said in a televised statement.

Tax collections and evictions will be suspended, and maternity benefits will be extended until after the epidemic as well, Orban added.

