Hungary might be a bellwether for the future of authoritarian populism

Viktor Orban. Omar Marques/Getty Images

"For the first time in years," there's "real evidence" that authoritarian populism may be on the decline globally, Yascha Mounk writes in The Atlantic.

Mounk cites multiple countries around the world in which both right-wing and left-wing populist parties and leaders are either facing a backlash after in years in power or have seen their rise in popularity slow significantly. Hungary, might be the "most interesting case," according to Mounk, and the central European nation's parliamentary election next year could provide a glimpse into what the future of the global authoritarian populist movement will look like.

Hungary already holds "special significance for scholars of authoritarian populism," Mounk notes, because the country was widely viewed to have "consolidated" its democratic institutions, which theoretically meant they should have been able to withstand the rise of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose leadership is often considered to be on the precipice of authoritarianism. Over the years, Mounk writes, Orban has chipped away at those institutions and gained control over Hungary's press, judiciary, and electoral commission — but now "the opposition is finally getting its act together."

Polls show Orban's ruling party is now neck and neck with "a broad ideological alliance," so, if the latter camp winds up victorious next year, Orban will have to either ignore the outcome and become "an outright dictator" or "give up the office on which he seemed to have such a firm hold just a few months ago." Read more at The Atlantic.

You may also like

DeSantis' chief of staff reportedly inquired about postponement of Trump's Sarasota rally

Texas state history museum abruptly cancels speech by authors of new book on the Alamo

Men are rapidly losing their close friends, poll finds