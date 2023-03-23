Hungary would not arrest Putin, says Orban’s chief-of-staff

Dictator Putin will not be arrested in Hungary

Gulyas argues that although Hungary has signed and ratified the Rome Statute, which sets out its responsibilities to the international community regarding the ICC, it would ignore them because they have not been “integrated into the country’s legal system.”

The ICC issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their involvement in the unlawful relocation and kidnapping of children from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, 2022.

The Kremlin dictator can be arrested in 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute, said Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, and Hungary is included in that number.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the court’s ruling implies that there will be no negotiations with the present Russian leadership and no lifting of sanctions.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine