Hungary will not send lethal military aid to Ukraine – FM Szijjarto

Budapest will not provide military assistance to Ukraine but will continue to offer humanitarian support, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after meeting with Ukrainian officials in Uzhhorod on Jan. 29.

However, he noted that Hungary "has never once refused to help" Ukrainian citizens.

The head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said Ukraine is thankful to Hungary for the humanitarian assistance it has provided since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. This includes offering refuge to Ukrainian citizens and medical treatment to soldiers.

The Hungarian delegation, headed by Szijjarto, arrived in Uzhhorod on Jan. 29. Besides talks with Ukrainian officials, the Hungarian minister visited Uzhhorod's largest cemetery, where fallen Ukrainian soldiers are buried, stating that the war in Ukraine must end as lives can “only be saved by peace.”

Previously, Szijjarto had called for a halt of Western arms supplies to Ukraine, claiming it only "prolongs the war."

