Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says

7
JUSTIN SPIKE
·3 min read

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week.

Speaking at a conference in Budapest, Orban said that while Hungary condemns Russia’s aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine’s interests before those of his own country.

The aid plan would provide 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to Ukraine next year in regular payments to help keep its energy and health care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes.

Hungary’s refusal to endorse it threatens to derail the plan completely since changes to EU budget rules require the unanimous approval of member countries.

Orban, widely seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest EU ally, has also vocally opposed the bloc’s sanctions against Moscow for the war in Ukraine, though he has ultimately always voted for them.

As an alternative to the EU aid plan, Orban recommended that the EU’s 27 members determine how much they are willing to provide to Ukraine and distribute the sum in a “proportional and fair way” among themselves without jointly taking out loans to make the payments.

He said Hungary would be willing to provide Ukraine with 60-70 billion forints ($152-$178 million) from its own budget on bilateral terms — an amount he said would not fundamentally harm Hungary’s national interests.

The Hungarian government's threat to veto the aid package for Ukraine comes after it scuttled EU-wide adoption of a global corporate tax deal in June and campaigned heavily at home against sanctions on Russia. Orban argues such measures are destroying Europe's economy and drawing the EU closer to entering the war itself.

But some in the EU see the moves as a sign that Budapest is exerting leverage in an attempt to force the bloc to release billions in economic recovery funds and other money that was held up over concerns that Orban has curtailed democratic norms and violated rule-of-law standards.

Asked last week about Hungary blocking EU financial aid to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the stakes were for delivering the assistance to Ukraine as winter approaches.

“Our financial and humanitarian support and our support for civilian infrastructure in the framework of winter aid is not a normal European matter in which one gambles and negotiates back and forth about money,” Baerbock said in a reference to Hungary's apparent veto.

“This European financial support is saving lives every day, and I think and believe that everyone is aware and should be aware of that in these difficult times,” she said.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said the aid to Ukraine would involve loans with extremely favorable terms worth around 1.5 billion euros every month, possibly starting in January. Ukraine would not have to reimburse the funds for at least a decade, and EU member countries would cover the interest costs.

The commission intends to borrow the money on capital markets using the combined weight of the 27 countries to secure more favorable terms. Some of the effort would involve restructuring part of the EU’s long-term budget, and this requires the unanimous approval of member countries.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge

    Police in Indiana said the man fired two shots at the alleged carjacker at a Marathon gas station.

  • Two people found dead in vehicle parked at Southport apartment building

    Two people were found dead Thursday inside a vehicle parked outside an Elmira-area apartment building, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Russia increases number of Kalibr missiles in Black Sea by five times

    Russia moved up to six ships into the Black Sea on 17 November, including three ships carrying a total of up to 20 Kalibr missiles. Source: the Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram Quote from Military Naval Forces: "As of 17 November: up to six enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including three carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles; the total firing capacity is up to 20 missiles.

  • Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism

    Australia’s prime minister said Friday he remained committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.” The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year by canceling a contract for a French-built fleet of conventionally-powered submarines worth 90 billion Australian dollars ($66 billion) and opting instead for nuclear-powered versions in a deal secretly brokered with the United States and Britain. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stood by the so-called AUKUS agreement to embrace nuclear technology since he came to power at elections in May. Whether Australia opts for a version of the U.S. Virginia-class or British Astute-class submarine will be announced in March.

  • Presidents Office explains how they will provide Kherson with essential stuff as there is nothing there

    All regions are going to help Kherson Oblast provide people with everything necessary to live; the aid will come from Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office Quote: "Having visited the liberated Kherson Oblast, [we realised that] one thing became clear: our people there need our great assistance.

  • Crimean leader orders fortifications to be built in occupied Crimea

    The occupation authorities of the Russian-occupied Crimea have ordered "fortification works to ensure the safety of Crimeans" to be built on the peninsula. Source: Russian-appointed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, on Telegram Quote: "On the territory of (temporarily occupied - ed.

  • Russia warms to U.S. prisoner swap for arms trader Bout

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Amid the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two, Russia and the United States are exploring a deal that could see imprisoned Americans including Griner return to the United States in exchange for Bout.

  • Here’s what Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo expects of Frank Clark in return from suspension

    #Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is excited about the juice that Frank Clark will provide off the edge in his return from suspension.

  • Russia's Navalny says he has been put in solitary punishment cell

    Navalny, the most prominent domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin and a strong opponent of the war in Ukraine, is already serving prison terms totaling 11-1/2 years for fraud, contempt of court and parole violations, all of which he rejects as trumped-up charges. Navalny said that just days before close family members had been due to arrive to see him, prison officials told him he was considered an "egregious offender" and would be transferred to a cramped cell, where long visits were not allowed. He ended his series of tweets urging people to campaign against the war and Putin.

  • What Bullard got wrong about a 7% fed funds rate (and why the terminal rate may be closer than you think)

    Monetary policy is already much tighter than Bullard and many others acknowledge because they ignore the impact of quantitative tightening and forward guidance

  • Macron Says Still Open to Submarine Cooperation With Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- The French government is still open to revisiting a submarine deal with Australia, President Emmanuel Macron said, despite the dramatic rift between the two countries following Canberra’s decision in 2021 to cancel a billion-dollar military contract.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong t

  • Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

    Investigations look into holes along the gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany

  • Qatar World Cup controversies mean sponsors are walking a tightrope

    As Qatar prepares for the start of a World Cup mired in controversy, the tournament’s big-name sponsors find themselves in a tricky position.

  • Croatia to donate 14 Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine

    Croatia is planning to donate 14 Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine, Croatian news agency Jutarnji reported on Nov. 15.

  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg On Russian Missiles Crossing Into Poland

    The U.S. and other world leaders issued a joint declaration Wednesday condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine and denouncing threats of using nuclear weapons, an intimidation tactic that’s become commonplace for Russian President Vladimir Putin since launching his invasion nine months ago.

  • Macron: Australia sub deal was not about confronting China

    STORY: "It is not confrontational to China because they are not nuclear-powered submarines. But the choice made by (then-Australian) Prime Minister Morrison was the opposite, re-entering into nuclear confrontation," said Macron after visiting a museum in Bangkok, where he is attending the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) forum.Australia in 2021, under former leader Scott Morrison's government, cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group and opted instead for an alternative deal with the United States and Britain.New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has since reached a 555 million euro ($583.58 million) settlement over the controversial decision, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries.

  • Titans' turnaround should provide incentive for Packers

    Aaron Rodgers appreciates the way the Tennessee Titans have turned their season around. The reigning MVP quarterback hopes his Green Bay Packers can dig themselves out of an even bigger hole than Tennessee. First, the Packers must find a way to cool off those AFC South-leading Titans at Lambeau Field on Thursday night.

  • Son with history of starting house fires does it again with parents inside, MN cops say

    The 55-year-old man has previously started fires at the home “for attention,” police say.

  • Zelenskyy asks to involve Ukraine in investigation of explosion in Poland

    President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wants Ukrainian specialists to take part in the investigation of the crash of a cruise missile on the territory of Poland. Source: Zelenskyy's evening video message Quote: "One of the main issues at the UN Security Council is the situation in Poland, clarifying all the circumstances of how Russian aggression crossed the Polish border.

  • 'I thought I was going to die': Abuses widespread in Ukraine

    For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. In September, Babenko and his 14-year-old nephew, Vitaliy Mysharskiy, were arrested by Russian soldiers who occupied his village of Kyselivka in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson.