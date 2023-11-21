Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine’s EU accession not insurmountable — Zelenskyy

Budapest’s current opposition to beginning negotiations on admitting Ukraine into the EU can be overcome diplomatically, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Nov. 21.

“There's no global problem as of yet; I think that anyone can be an elephant in the room, depending on many things,” said Zelenskyy, suggesting that any EU member state can block accession talks at some point.

“The most important thing is for us to behave like human beings and fulfill our obligations along the planned path.”

The Ukrainian leader reminded that Brussels had set seven conditions for starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"We must fully meet these in order to remove any questions or possibilities for anyone to say that 'Ukraine has not fulfilled something," the president added.

On Nov. 8, the European Commission recommended beginning negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that Ukraine had completed "over 90%" of the necessary steps outlined by the commission last year, with particular emphasis on judicial reforms and anti-corruption efforts.

Following this, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the European Union should not start negotiations for Ukraine's entry into the bloc, emphasizing that this is the "clear position" of Hungary on this matter.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has also claimed that Ukraine would "bring war into the European Union," and therefore the country is "not yet suitable for EU membership."

