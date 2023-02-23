Hungary Parliament to Start Debating NATO Enlargement Next Week
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s parliament will begin debating the accession of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on March 1, according to a schedule posted on its website on Wednesday.
The preliminary schedule sees a vote taking place in the week of March 6. Hungary is one of two holdouts to the NATO expansion — the fastest in the alliance’s history — as Turkey has also stalled on admitting the Nordic countries, which were invited to join last June.
