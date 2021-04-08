Hungary plans COVID shots for more than 40% of population by end of April

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination in Budapest
·2 min read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary expects to have more than 4 million of its 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of April and to further ease lockdown measures in five or six days, when it has inoculated 3 million people, a senior official said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said that 2.6 million people had already received at least one dose as of Thursday.

Hungary began a gradual reopening of shops and services on Wednesday after it inoculated 25% of its population, even as the Hungarian Medical Chamber said the reopening was premature as the third wave of the pandemic was far from over.

Facing an election in 2022 and hoping to avoid another year of recession, nationalist Orban is opening up the economy after accelerating its vaccination campaign.

Hungary has inoculated among the most citizens per capita in the European Union and imported the EU's highest number of vaccine doses per capita.

But the country has also had the highest daily per capita COVID-19 fatalities in the world for the past few weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

"We hope that by the end of May, when we have inoculated everyone... we will have this terrible period behind us," Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a government briefing.

Gulyas also said Hungary would continue the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as it considered the vaccine safe.

The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday said it found possible links between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare cases of blood clots among some adult recipients, although it said the vaccine's advantages still outweighed the risks.

Hungary has been the only EU country to inoculate people with China's Sinopharm vaccine, after rolling out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, although neither has been granted approval for emergency use by the bloc.

The Russian and Chinese shots are being administered along with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and shots developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca, all of which have received the EU green light.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alex Richardson and Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Inside the Awful World of Young Landlords on TikTok

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastTikTok user @ceolawyer had advice for his followers.“There is no reason for you to be broke in the United States,” CeoLawyer (real name Ali Awad, an Atlanta-based personal injury attorney) said in one video. “Starting pay at a fast food restaurant is $10 per hour. If you work two full-time jobs for an entire year, you should be able to save at least $20,000 net after expenses.”“You do this for two years, put that money into a quadplex or a triplex, a multi-unit building,” he continued. “Pay 3.5 percent down payment, rent out the other rooms. In just two years, you can start cash-flowing several thousand dollars a month net, all from working at a fast food place.”“There’s no reason for you to be broke in the United States.”In other words, work two full-time jobs despite that being close to impossible, save every penny, take out a massive home loan on a multi-family building, and rent it out for higher rates.Such a scheme might sound unlikely—even unethical, critics charged on Twitter, where Awad’s video went viral—but it’s far from unheard of on TikTok. There, a burgeoning scene of young people are encouraging each other to buy up large properties and lease them.Some TikTokers advertise the tactic as “house” or “home hacking,” a clever way to live “rent free.”Their critics call it “being a landlord.”Inside the War Between the Rich and Super-Rich Over an English Golf Course“This is how my parents live in this beautiful gray stone triplex for free. It’s called ‘house hacking,’” one woman’s recent video, announced. (The clip has since been reposted across Instagram and Twitter, by enthusiast capitalists and disgusted leftists, alike.) “I invited my parents to move into the bottom unit and rented out the other two units for $1,600, each. The two rents give me a total monthly revenue of $3,300. My mortgage payment and expenses are approximately $2,300. That leaves me with $1,000 in my pocket, and my parents live for free.”this lady is just boldly proclaiming that she has her other two tenants covering her parents costs. “Living for free” = other people are paying for my parents pic.twitter.com/WrEAaiBLLv— 🌿🍓 saint mag, patron saint of posting 💗🌷💕 (@islandgirl286) April 2, 2021 It’s not a newfangled lifehack, critics noted in the comments—it’s literally just charging rent, in a moment of uncertainty for renters, millions of whom have lost income during the pandemic.Still, investors are snapping up homes and converting them to rentals at an alarming rate, the Wall Street Journal reported this week, with buyers ranging from “from individuals with smartphones and a few thousand dollars to pensions and private-equity firms with billions.” A real estate consulting firm told the Journal that the surge in home purchases by rent-seeking investors “has set the stage for another speculative investor-driven home price bubble.”The gap between newly minted landlords and renters—people able to buy a “gray stone triplex” and those consigned to renting one of its units—is all the more obvious on social media.For instance, one young U.K.-based real estate personality, who uses Instagram to advise followers on “property investment,” earned Twitter scorn last week when she performed a dance about buying a house and renting it out for several times its mortgage. (The influencer, @KO_Estates, who claims to be a 22-year-old named Katie, did not return an email request for comment.)Earlier this year, another TikTok user, @ayehxncho, attracted the internet’s ire when he promoted tax liens as “the new #1 side hustle.” He boasted of allegedly looking on local websites for homeowners who were behind on their property taxes. By paying taxes on the homes, he could put the homeowners in his debt and evict them if they didn’t repay him, he said. “I know a lot of people say, ‘Why would you take their house?’” he said. “If you don’t do it, the banks will. You either eat or you starve.” (He did not return a request for comment on Twitter.)Left unstated in the get-rich-quick strategies outlined on social media: these investment schemes require someone to be the underdog. Someone has to lose their home to eviction, or rent out a “home hacked” property and support their lifestyle. And the country’s poorest are unlikely to afford down payments on massive, multi-family buildings.Nevertheless, some TikTok users suggest otherwise.It’s not clear whether Awad, who did not return a request for comment sent to his law office, has ever followed his own advice and worked two full-time food service jobs to buy a four-family home—or, for that matter, whether he’s even a landlord. But other TikTok users have claimed to employ the practice on their own roommates, and encouraged others to follow them for “home hacking” tips.In one recent TikTok, with more than 2 million views, user @faaresq acted out both sides of a dialogue between “Roommate” and “Smart Roommate.” (He did not return a request for comment.)“How do you never do any work, but always have money for rent?” the roommate asks.“Look,” the character “Smart Roommate” responds, “I didn’t want to say this, but I own this property.”Roommate: “You don’t rent like me?”Smart Roomate: “Nope. I owe $1,000 a month to the bank, and you pay me $1,300 a month for rent, paying for my mortgage and giving me an extra $300 a month.”Roommate: “Wait, so you’re my landlord? That means you’re living for free. How is that even fair?”Smart Roommate: “You need a place to live, don’t you? Don’t worry, it’s called ‘house hacking.’ All you have to do is follow me and I’ll teach you all about it.”In the comments, viewers panned the arrangement as unethical. “Lmaoo I feel like telling your tenants this can be a little deadly,” one wrote.“You’re right,” the video-maker replied, appearing to concede such practices might be less than popular. “We gotta keep it lowkey.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden breaks with Trump and says he'll stick up for Federal Reserve's independence

    While he was in office, Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell against raising interest rates - the central bank traditionally operates independently.

  • EXPLAINER: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and some options

    The U.S. State Department says it's talking with allies about China's human rights record and how to handle next year's Beijing Winter Olympics. A department spokesman on Tuesday suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, which open on Feb. 4, 2022.

  • Taco Bell is bringing back the Potato-rito only a month after potatoes made it back on the menu

    Taco Bell makes frequent menu changes. The chain brought back the Quesalupa and potatoes in March.

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • Fox News guest says Kamala Harris only got her immigration role 'because she has brown skin'

    "Vice President Harris's appointment was simply because she has brown skin," Autry Pruitt said of her role leading US border talks.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • The US is talking to allies about boycotting 2022 Beijing Olympics over genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang

    The last time the US boycotted the Olympics was during the 1980 summer games in Moscow, and it could happen again in Beijing next year.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's weight dropping rapidly, his lawyer says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A lawyer for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that his health was deteriorating and that he was losing a kilogram (2 pounds) a day due to his hunger strike. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. His lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, visited him on Wednesday in the penal colony holding him in Vladimir region east of Moscow and said that Navalny had been diagnosed with herniated spinal discs.

  • THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Friends'

    The NBC show lasted for 10 years and propelled Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc to fame.

  • George Floyd: Expert witness criticises use of force during arrest

    Sgt Jody Stiger testified that "no force" was necessary once Mr Floyd had been placed in handcuffs.

  • Nepal’s God of Sight eye doctor to expand work beyond border

    Just next to the Mayadevi temple where Buddha was born more than 2,600 years ago, hundreds of people lined up outside a makeshift hospital on a recent hazy day, hoping their fading eyesight could be restored. A day later, these saffron-robed Buddhist monks, old farmers and housewives were able to see the world again because the nation's renowned eye surgeon Dr. Sanduk Ruit was there with his innovative and inexpensive cataract surgery that has earned him many awards. At the visitor center turned into eye temporary hospital in Lumbini, located 288 kilometers (180 miles) south west of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, the assembly line surgery made it possible for the nearly 400 patients to get Ruit's surgery in just three days.

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.

  • Backtracking on one-term pledge, Benin President Talon seeks five more years

    Benin's President Patrice Talon, who previously vowed to serve only one term, enters Sunday's election a heavy favourite to win five more years in office amid criticism he has tarnished the country's reputation as one of West Africa's model democracies. Talon, a multi-millionaire cotton magnate, faces two challengers, but analysts say he has prevented his strongest rivals from running by driving them into exile under the threat of criminal charges. Talon says he needs another term to consolidate the gains of his first.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised a stunning $3.2 million in her first 3 months in office

    Greene getting kicked off of her committee assignments and openly feuding with her colleagues was a boon to her bank account.

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.

  • Indian Premier League: The risks of hosting the IPL during a pandemic

    The world's richest cricket tournament will see eight teams play 52 games behind closed doors.

  • Biden digs in for negotiations over infrastructure and jobs plan

    President Biden touted his $2.3-trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, hoping to summon public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort.

  • Why bias blocks Asian Americans from top leadership positions

    Calling out inherent bias is critical, but it also highlights a second societal problem: A dearth of APIs in leadership roles in our country.