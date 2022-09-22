Hungary to poll public on support for EU sanctions on Russia

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Orban is on a one day working visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
13
JUSTIN SPIKE
·2 min read

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's governing party said Thursday it wants to poll the country's citizens on whether they support European Union sanctions imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Fidesz plans to call for a “national consultation” on energy sanctions which he said had been decided on by the EU’s “Brussels elite," the party's caucus leader, Mate Kocsis, said at a news conference Thursday following a closed-door meeting.

“The sanctions are causing harm. They are destroying Europe’s economy," Kocsis said. “We have to convince European decision-makers, the members of the elite, that they shouldn't maintain the energy sanctions because big problems will come out if it.”

The poll, which the government calls a “national consultation,” is an informal survey available to every adult in Hungary which can be returned by mail or filled out online.

Such surveys, issued several times by the governments of nationalist-populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban since he came to power in 2010, have been criticized by pollsters and opposition parties for containing biased and leading questions, and for having no binding legal relevance.

In the news conference, Kocsis acknowledged that the consultation is a “political tool” which the government can use in its debates with the EU over whether to extend or impose further sanctions against Russia. He said the government would decide on the timing of the survey.

Hungary's government has vocally opposed EU sanctions against Moscow, arguing they were doing more damage to European economies than to Russia. Budapest has also refused to supply neighboring Ukraine with weapons, or to allow their transfer across its border with the embattled country.

Pro-government newspaper Magyar Nemzet on Wednesday reported that Orban — who has for years nurtured a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin — had told the Fidesz conference that sanctions against Russia should be scrapped, and that doing so would curb inflation and cut gas prices in half.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary PM Orban says EU's Russia sanctions should be scrapped

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his ruling Fidesz party that sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union should be scrapped, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported late on Wednesday. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs confirmed the comments in an emailed reply to Reuters. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, made the remarks at a closed-door meeting of his party members on Wednesday, before the start of the autumn political season.

  • Blinken says UN must tell Putin to stop 'reckless nuclear threats' over Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on the United Nations to send a clear message to Russia's Vladimir Putin demanding an end to his "reckless nuclear threats." Blinken, addressing a U.N. Security Council meeting, said Putin has "doubled down" on the conflict despite concerns from the international community about the months-long invasion of Ukraine. "That President Putin picked this week, as most of the world gathers at the United Nations, to add fuel to the fire he started shows his utter contempt for the U.N. charter, for the general assembly and for this council," Blinken said.

  • 'A cornered Putin' isn't done with economic retaliation and could cut oil exports to Europe before embargo kicks in, RBC Capital's Helima Croft says

    "A cornered Putin is a very dangerous Putin, and we should prepare for very destabilizing, escalatory moves from this regime," Helima Croft said.

  • Blinken, Lavrov come face-to-face at U.N. Security Council showdown

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov have only spoken one other time since the war began.

  • Exclusive-Israel to sell air defence system to United Arab Emirates, sources say

    Israel has agreed to sell an advanced air defence system to the United Arab Emirates, two sources familiar with the matter said, in the first such known deal between them since they forged ties in 2020. The deal reinforces how, for some Arab states, resolving the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict has now been overshadowed by national priorities, such as security and the economy. Israel and the U.S.-allied UAE share an ultimate fear, that Iran obtains a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran denies.

  • Macron calls for limit to UN Security Council veto right due to Russian aggression

    French President Emmanuel Macron called for the reform of the U.N. Security Council while speaking at the annual high-level debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Ukraine’s Ukrinform news agency reported on Sept. 21.

  • Russian missiles strike Mykolaiv overnight

    Russian forces carried out new missile strikes on the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 21-22 September, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram Quote from Kim: "Mykolaiv suffered an extensive missile attack at around 00:15.

  • Orban Calls for End of EU Sanctions on Russia, Nemzet Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union should scrap its sanctions against Russia by the end of this year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, according to Magyar Nemzet newspaper.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyA Decision Tree for Biden If Putin Goes NuclearOrban

  • UN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterrez again called out President Vladimir Putin’s government over the invasion of Ukraine at a General Assembly gathering where Russia was largely isolated but defiant in its determination to press ahead with the war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherA Great Copper Squeeze Is

  • Trump-Picked Latin American Bank Chief Will Address Lender’s Board on Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Trump administration official who heads a top development bank focused on Latin America will address the lender’s board Thursday as part of an aggressive defense following a probe into an alleged relationship with a top aide.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the

  • Recently liberated leaders of Azov Regiment will remain in Turkey until wars end

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:46 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's agreements with Russia stipulate that the five leaders of the Azov Regiment who were released as part of the prisoner exchange on 21 September will remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

  • German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman

    We'd do anything for this dog.

  • Cyprus cancels meet with Lavrov after EU says will step up sanctions

    Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades cancelled a meeting scheduled with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York after EU foreign ministers agreed to prepare new sanctions against Russia, a government official said on Thursday. The two had been expected to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly late on Wednesday. "In anticipation of the decisions of the EU the guidelines from Brussels to avoid bilateral meetings with Russia were followed," Cyprus government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told state radio.

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guards issue warning as protests over woman's death spread

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards called on the judiciary on Thursday to prosecute "those who spread false news and rumours", in an apparent bid to take the steam out of nationwide protests over the death of a young woman in police custody. Protesters in Tehran and other Iranian cities torched police stations and vehicles earlier on Thursday as public outrage over the death showed no signs of abating, with reports of security forces coming under attack. Mahsa Amini, 22, died last week after being arrested in Tehran for wearing "unsuitable attire".

  • ‘Fat Leonard’ arrested in Venezuela after fleeing US house arrest in Navy bribery scandal

    Leonard Francis, better known as “Fat Leonard,” has been arrested in Venezuela after he escaped from home confinement earlier this month while awaiting sentencing in connection to the biggest U.S. military corruption case in the last decade. Francis, a Malaysian former military contractor, pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges of bribing U.S. Navy officials as…

  • Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

    STORY: Officials in parts of Ukraine controlled by Russian forces, including the two breakaway regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics - signaled Tuesday that they are moving forward with referendum votes that would allow them to be annexed by Russia.And if that happened, Russia's President Putin would essentially be daring the West to risk a direct military confrontation between them - a conflict that U.S. President Biden has previously warned would be World War III.This was the aftermath of what was said to be a Ukrainian artillery strike in the Luhansk region Tuesday, filmed by Reuters. A children's school was reportedly damaged.The referendums in Luhansk and Donetsk will start on the 23rd and last five days. A top Putin ally, the former president Dmitry Medvedev, says he favors the move.If the Russian-allied forces here make the areas formally part of Russia, that will be a serious escalation for Moscow against the U.S. and its allies.That's because according to Medvedev, if the areas become formally part of Russia, then anyone attacking the areas is attacking Russia itself, and it's legally entitled to self-defense - an apparent future warning.So far, the West has been careful not to supply Ukraine with weapons that could be used to shell Russian territory. Meanwhile, Ukraine's government says the threat of referendums is, quote, "naive blackmail" and a sign Russia was running scared and its military is continuing to report advances against Russia. A provincial governor has said Ukrainian troops are preparing to retake all of Luhansk. On Monday Ukraine's President Zelenskiy said speed was of the essence, and that, quote, "the occupiers are clearly in a panic."Combined, the referendum areas in question are about 15% of Ukrainian territory, an area the size of Portugal, and comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea.

  • Ukraines Air Force explains how to shoot down Iranian drones deployed by Russia

    TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:20 As of late 20 September, Ukraine's defence forces have confirmed several cases of Russians using Iranian UAVs. Efficiency of this weapon is being analysed, and the counteraction to it is being developed.

  • U.K. government lifts fracking ban despite opposition

    The U.K. government confirmed Thursday that it's lifting a ban on fracking in England, arguing that the move will help boost the country's energy security amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Undermanned Germany wary of 'unpleasant' Hungary

    Germany go into Friday’s Nations League clash with Hungary in Leipzig well aware of their opponents’ quality, having been held 1-1 in Budapest in the summer.

  • After 31 years, ex-neighbor of Croydon mom killed in 1991 to face trial for her murder

    A district judge deemed there was enough evidence for charges against Robert Atkins, who is charged in Joy Hibbs' death, to go to county court.