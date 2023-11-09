Hungary proposes to give Ukraine "privileged partnership" instead of EU membership

The Hungarian government said that the EU should not start membership negotiations with Ukraine.

Source: This was said by Gergely Gulyás, Рead of the Administration of the Hungarian Prime Minister, quoted by Telex

Details: Gulyás claims that Ukraine "does not meet the necessary conditions, it did not meet them before the war and since then has not come any closer".

Quote: "We stand in solidarity with Ukraine, we have always condemned Russian aggression and provided significant financial support and humanitarian assistance, but this does not change the fact that Ukraine has not fulfilled the conditions for negotiations with the EU... whether it is promises on national minorities, or the Copenhagen criteria, or the situation with corruption," head of Orbán’s administration stated.

Gulyás also says that the Hungarian government agrees with the statement of former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the totality of corruption in Ukraine.

Gulyás said Hungary's government would offer Ukraine a "privileged partnership" instead of a EU membership.

Speaking about assistance to Ukraine, which is now fighting against the Russian Federation, a representative of Viktor Orbán’s administration said that the EU needs a new strategy.

Earlier, Balázs Orbán, Political Director of the Prime Minister of Hungary, said that Budapest will block the start of negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU until Hungarian requirements regarding the language of education are met.

In addition, Péter Szijjártóthe, Head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, said that Ukraine joining the European while the war continues in the country will bring war to the European community, "which obviously no one wants".

