Hungary ramps up rate hikes as war stokes inflation risks

A view of the entrance to the National Bank of Hungary building in Budapest
Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
·2 min read

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 4.4% on Tuesday, the biggest hike in the rate since 2008, saying rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine had fuelled inflation risks.

The bank, which raised its inflation forecasts for both 2022 and 2023, said average inflation could rise to 7.5%-9.8% this year and inflation would come back to the bank's 3% target only in the first half of 2024.

Economic growth will likely be slower than expected this year with the war hitting growth directly through disruption to international supply chains and trade channels and through rising commodity prices, it added.

"The Russia-Ukraine war has posed a much higher risk than usual to the outlook for inflation. The increase in inflation risks warrants a further tightening of monetary conditions," the Monetary Council said in a statement.

The rate increase was bigger than analysts' median forecast for a 75 bps hike in both its base rate and the overnight deposit rate in a Reuters poll last week. The bank hiked all interest rates by 100 basis points.

The bank said strong domestic demand may partly offset the adverse effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on growth but exports are expected to make a smaller-than-expected contribution to GDP in 2022 because of supply chain disruptions.

"Depending on the duration of the war and the policy of sanctions, GDP is likely to expand at a slower rate than expected, by 2.5%-4.5% percent in 2022," the bank said.

Hungarian headline inflation continued its surge in February, hitting 8.3%, despite government-imposed price caps on some basic foods, fuel and energy.

Strong price pressures across Central Europe have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which sent the region's currencies -- including the forint -- to record lows versus the euro earlier this month.

The forint firmed to 371.27 from 371.65 on the rate announcement. It has recovered from record lows of 400 this month, helped by the NBH's pledge that it would use all tools at its disposal to shore up the markets.

Analysts said the inflation risks clearly warranted further rate hikes.

"We think that the recent deterioration in the inflation outlook argues in favour of further large hikes," Liam Peach at Capital Economics said in a note.

"We expect the base rate to rise above 6% and short-term interest rates towards 8% in the coming months, but there’s a risk of rates rising more quickly if the forint suffers fresh large falls."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • Orban asks for EU funds to help Hungary amid refugee crisis

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked the European Commission to disburse all EU funds allocated to the country including a loan under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to help handle the Ukrainian refugee crisis, his press chief said. According to a copy of a March 18 letter, addressed to Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and sent to Reuters in an emailed reply, Orban said Hungary wanted to use the loan facility for defence, border control and humanitarian and other acute crisis management tasks. The European Commission has been withholding its approval to pay out pandemic recovery money to Poland and Hungary because the two countries have yet to address EU recommendations on the rule of law.

  • Treasuries Roiled by Powell’s Tone as Stocks Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Jerome Powell’s renewed hawkish message roiled financial markets, sending Treasury yields spiking higher as the Federal Reserve looks poised to raise interest rates sharply to tamp down inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong Si

  • Analysis - Europe split on how to spare consumers energy price pain

    Proposals from southern European countries to intervene in energy markets have highlighted the difficulty facing an EU summit this week as it seeks to respond to record prices driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 27 EU-member states are responsible for their own national energy policies. Following a first batch of proposals in October - when prices were already surging - focused on national subsidies and tax cuts, the EU executive is drafting further options to present to leaders at a Brussels summit on March 24-25.

  • Exclusive-EU companies hit by Russia sanctions can get 400,000 euros aid - EU document

    ROME (Reuters) -EU companies affected by sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine can get up to 400,000 euros ($441,320) in state aid, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. Companies in the agricultural, fishery and aquaculture sectors can get up to 35,000 euros in direct grants, tax and payment advantages and guarantees, the document said. The move to loosen for now state aid rules to help thousands of companies facing disruptions to their supply chains due to the sanctions followed a precedent set two years ago when the EU executive relaxed rules to aid COVID-hit businesses.

  • Powell Is Ready to Back Half-Point Hike in May If Necessary

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting if needed, deploying a more aggressive tone toward curbing inflation than he used just a few days earlier.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash

  • Russia Diamond Supply Curb May Benefit Zimbabwe Miner’s Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s biggest miner of rough diamonds sees Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggering far-reaching consequences for the global gem industry and possibly lifting demand for its own stones.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern

  • U.S. Equities Gain as Rout in Treasuries Deepens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed as a selloff in Treasuries deepened Tuesday on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signals the central bank will take more aggressive measures to tame inflation. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boein

  • Oil Workers Aren’t Seeing Bigger Paychecks as Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most oil workers around the world have yet to cash bigger paychecks despite the run up in crude prices, with many ready to leave the oil patch.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on B

  • Got $20? Two Discounted EV Stocks Worth Considering Now

    Share prices of Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Ford (NYSE: F) have been rocked in recent weeks as geopolitical tensions clash with growth concerns and rising interest rates. Both stocks are now under $20 compared to all-time intraday highs of $64.60 for Nio and $24.37 for Ford. Here's why Nio and Ford are two electric vehicle (EV) stocks worth considering now.

  • Young people say there’s no point saving for retirement until ‘things get back to normal’

    Retirement savers are anxious about the future, says Fidelity, and have made some questionable decisions

  • Cryptoverse: Remember when bitcoin was 'anonymous'?

    Bitcoin just isn't anonymous enough for a growing cohort of crypto users who are seeking greater seclusion. A volatile class of crypto known as privacy coins, created with the primary aim of masking the identity of users and details of transactions, has quietly been gaining ground this month as maturing bitcoin inches towards mainstream finance. Monero and Zcash, among the most popular, have respectively gained 7.6% and 46% since March 1, according to CoinMarketCap data, even as bitcoin has lost about 5%.

  • Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

    The Republican from Tennessee suggested to Ketanji Brown Jackson that it's merely a coincidence that only 2 of America's 114 Supreme Court justices have been Black

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's $600 million superyacht is cruising off Turkey's coast after 8 days' sailing without a destination

    Roman Abramovich's yacht Solaris is "scenic cruising" off the coast of Turkey, MarineTraffic data shows. The billionaire was recently sanctioned.

  • US defense secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has 'essentially stalled' and that Putin's strategy is feeding his troops 'into a wood chipper'

    "He's not been able to achieve the goals that he wants to achieve as rapidly as he wants to achieve them," Lloyd Austin said of Putin.

  • Russia’s largest tank manufacturer may have run out of parts

    The Ukrainian military reports Russian state-owned company Uralvagonzavod has ceased production and repairs owing to a lack of foreign-made components.

  • Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

    The former New York mayor says Trump authorized him to share the story.

  • Russia staves off default by sending dollar bond payments to creditors, but it now faces a $4.6 billion challenge

    Russia must cough up a further $615 million this month before a major $2 billion payment in April, according to JPMorgan.

  • Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

    Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.