Hungary Ready for Financial Compromise on Ukraine, PM Orban Says
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is ready for a financial compromise on European Union aid to Ukraine but will torpedo efforts to start EU membership talks with Kyiv, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
“I’m ready to make a financial deal on financial issues,” Orban said in a Mandiner weekly podcast published on Wednesday. “But I’m not ready to make a financial deal on strategic or policy issues.”
Hungary is threatening to sink an EU summit starting on Thursday where a four-year, €50 billion ($54 billion) EU financial aid package for Kyiv will be decided, in addition to a proposal to offer to begin membership talks with Ukraine.
