Hungary Ready for Financial Compromise on Ukraine, PM Orban Says

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is ready for a financial compromise on European Union aid to Ukraine but will torpedo efforts to start EU membership talks with Kyiv, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I’m ready to make a financial deal on financial issues,” Orban said in a Mandiner weekly podcast published on Wednesday. “But I’m not ready to make a financial deal on strategic or policy issues.”

Hungary is threatening to sink an EU summit starting on Thursday where a four-year, €50 billion ($54 billion) EU financial aid package for Kyiv will be decided, in addition to a proposal to offer to begin membership talks with Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.