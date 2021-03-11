Hungary reports record 8,312 coronavirus infections in 24 hours

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary reported a record 8,312 new coronavirus infections on Thursday in a worsening third wave of the pandemic, with tighter lockdown measures and a vaccination campaign not yet sufficient to reverse a dismal trend.

Hungary imposed tough new lockdown measures on Monday to curb a rise in COVID-19 infections and has accelerated its vaccination campaign using Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine as well as Russia's Sputnik-V.

The country had given a first dose of a vaccine to 1.149 million people as of Thursday, the government said on its website. However, Hungary has still administered only 65.3% of a total of more than 2 million vaccines received, according to the EU's COVID-19 vaccine tracker website.

There were 8,329 coronavirus patients in hospital on Thursday, 911 of them needing a ventilator, putting an increasing strain on the healthcare system.

The number of people on ventilators has tripled in the past one month, and the surgeon general has said more and more people aged 30 to 50 were in serious condition and in intensive care.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Czech PM Andrej Babis travel to Israel on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss policies to fight COVID-19 as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps central Europe.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Kevin Liffey, William Maclean)