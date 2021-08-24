Hungary, Russia plan to sign vaccine production deal, new gas supply contract -minister

EU foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary and Russia are in advanced talks on licensing production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Hungary, which could start from the end of 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Hungary also wants to sign a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Gazprom this year, and talks about this are in the finishing stages, Szijjarto told a news conference after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Budapest.

He said he would discuss the price and flexibility of the new contract with Gazprom in Russia next week.

"I hope we can sign the new 15-year supply deal this autumn with good conditions," Szijjarto said.

Hungary has widely used the Russian Sputnik vaccine during the pandemic even though it has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Since Prime Minister Viktor Orban took power in 2010, Hungary has promoted Moscow's interests within the European Union, repeatedly calling for the ending of economic sanctions imposed after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

In 2014, Budapest also signed a deal for two new reactors at its Paks nuclear plant with Russia, to be built by state atomic energy firm Rosatom. The project has been seriously delayed.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Proud Boys leader sentenced to 5 months for weapons, vandalism charges

    Tarrio pled guilty in July to burning a Black Lives Matter Banner stolen from a church in Washington, D.C., and to carrying two high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested weeks later, the Department of Justice said.

  • From Bush to Biden: policies that led to the chaos in Afghanistan

    Twenty years of presidential policies could not prevent a resurgence of the Taliban in war-weary Afghanistan.

  • U.S. VP Harris says China intimidates to back South China Sea claims

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation to back unlawful claims in the South China Sea, her most pointed comments on China during a visit to Southeast Asia, which she said was critical to U.S. security. Harris's seven-day trip to Singapore and Vietnam, only her second foray internationally, is aimed at standing up to China's growing security and economic influence, addressing concerns about China's claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea and showing Washington can lead the way.

  • Ukraine leader stresses NATO, EU ties on independence day

    Ukraine's president on Tuesday urged closer ties between the ex-Soviet nation and NATO and the European Union in a speech marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. Ukraine celebrated its independence day on Tuesday with a military parade and massive festivities in the capital Kyiv.

  • Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

    Mexican scientists have developed a unique "nanobubble" system using solar energy to improve water quality in the canals of Mexico City's Xochimilco ecological zone, a popular tourist attraction. Officials in Mexico City have been focused on cleaning up the long-polluted waters of Xochimilco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the few areas of the capital that still boasts canal networks dating back to Aztec times. A team of researchers from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) has developed a method using solar energy to activate a pump that sends cleansing "nanobubbles" into the water.

  • Maine, New Hampshire officials urge caution, preparation in advance of Tropical Storm Henri

    New Hampshire and Maine officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as Tropical Storm Henri could become the first hurricane-strength storm to directly hit New Hampshire since Hurricane Bob 30 years ago.

  • Afghan refugees in Indonesia call for expedited resettlement

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Hundreds of Afghan refugees protested in Indonesia on Tuesday against a prolonged resettlement process, saying they needed to be offered new homes now that repatriation was out of the question with the return of the Taliban. Thousands of refugees from Afghanistan, most of them from the Hazara ethnic minority, who have long been persecuted by the Taliban, have lived in Indonesia for years as they await resettlement in third countries such as Canada or Australia. On Tuesday, hundreds gathered outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the capital, Jakarta, despite coronavirus restrictions prohibiting demonstrations, to demand that their cases be expedited.

  • CIA director reportedly holds secret meeting with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar

    CIA director reportedly holds secret meeting with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar

  • Detroit Pistons new G League team Motor City Cruise to hold open tryouts Sept. 15

    The Detroit Pistons' incoming G League franchise, the Motor City Cruise, will allow 105 local hoopers to compete for a training camp invitation.

  • ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Embarrasses Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC

    Comedy CentralOver the past few years, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has emerged as “the king of humiliating Trump fans,” as our own Matt Wilstein put it.During the 2020 election, Klepper confronted rowdy (and maskless) Trump worshippers at one of the former president’s many packed pandemic rallies; pressed a number of pro-Trump insurrectionists just before they stormed the Capitol; and got into an animated back-and-forth with MyPillow guy (and Big Lie-peddler) Mike Lindell.On Monday evening,

  • Trump Supporters Were Asked If They Got Vaccinated And You Know What Happened Next

    Trump was booed for suggesting the COVID-19 shot to his supporters over the weekend.

  • Jill Biden Staffer Demands Apology from Fox News Host over ‘Disgusting’ Comments

    Jill Biden’s press secretary called on Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and the network to apologize on Monday for saying that the first lady had failed the country by allowing Joe Biden to run for president.

  • Lawsuit moving forward agaisnt Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. David Scrase over Public Health Order

    Lawsuit moving forward agaisnt Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. David Scrase over Public Health Order

  • Former NC lawmaker got off easy. No wonder people are losing faith in democracy.

    Former NC legislator should have received more than a slap on the wrist and a $1,000 fine. | Letters to the Editor

  • Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding

    Maybe Mexico will pay for repairs? Severe weather in southern Arizona appears to have damaged parts of the border wall erected by the Trump Administration. The Tucson Sentinel reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have confirmed “historic” flooding at the nation’s border with Mexico is to blame for the destruction. That appears to include several wide-open metal gates ...

  • Matt Gaetz says he asked for Trump's approval before proposing to Ginger Luckey, who eloped with him amid a sex trafficking probe

    Gaetz told Vanity Fair he asked for Donald Trump's approval before proposing to his now-wife Ginger Luckey. Gaetz, 39, and Luckey, 26, met at Mar-a-Lago in March 2020 and got engaged there in December 2020. Federal investigators are currently probing whether the Florida congressman paid a 17-year-old girl for sex.

  • Schmitt and Kobach: Twin sons of different mothers. Should Missouri AG be sanctioned?

    We settle political disputes through the political process, not the courts. Or at least, that’s what Republicans used to believe. | Opinion from Dave Helling

  • Hundreds clash in Portland as Proud Boys rally descends into violence

    Running street battle ends in gunfight after ‘summer of love’ protest in a parking lot of a former Kmart store A rightwing protest in Portland on Sunday has culminated in a gunfight, when antifascist demonstrators returned fire at a man who shot at them with a handgun in a downtown street. The firefight took place in the heart of downtown Portland, soon after 6pm. As antifascists followed a man at a distance whom they were trying to eject from the area, he took cover behind a solar-powered trash

  • GOP Pays Rudy Giuliani Associates Wrapped Up in Ukraine Probe

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyAs the Justice Department investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian dealings continues, the Republican Party is ignoring the controversy and shelling out tens of thousands of dollars to a curious pair: a husband-and-wife team of his associates who played key roles in his alleged efforts to meddle in the 2020 presidential election.The Republican National Committee paid $20,000 last month to DiGenova & Toensing LLP, a law firm helmed by two long

  • Matt Gaetz says Trump signed off on Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene's campaign against Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, and other 'half-Trumpers'

    Gaetz, who's facing a federal sex-trafficking investigation, says Donald Trump likes that he and Greene are "keeping the band in tune."