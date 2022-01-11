Hungary sets election for April 3 in big challenge to Orban

FILE - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a joint press conference with French far-right leader Marine le Pen in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 26, 2021. Hungary’s president says the country will hold a parliamentary election on April 3. The vote will decide whether right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban will keep power after 12 years in office. President Janos Ader made the announcement on the election date on his website Tuesday. April 3 is the earliest date allowed by law. It will be the ninth election since Hungary’s democratic transition from a communist state in 1990. Six opposition parties that range from the liberal left to the far right have banded together as a single bloc to challenge Orban. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JUSTIN SPIKE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will hold a parliamentary election on April 3, the president said Tuesday, in a vote that will decide whether Prime Minister Viktor Orban will remain in office after 12 years in power.

President Janos Ader made the announcement on the election date, which is the earliest allowed by law, on his website. It will be the ninth election since Hungary's democratic transition from a communist state in 1990.

Ader said that the election will be held on the same day as a contentious referendum sponsored by the governing party, which will poll Hungarians on their attitudes toward LGBT issues — something opponents say is meant to vilify sexual minorities.

The April election is expected to be the most significant challenge to Orban’s power since he and his anti-immigration party, Fidesz, took a two-thirds parliamentary majority in 2010.

Orban and Fidesz are being challenged by a diverse coalition of six opposition parties that range from the liberal left to the far right, and which recent polls suggest are neck and neck with the governing party.

Those parties, which previously competed against one another, have banded together as a single united bloc, arguing it's the only way to contend with an uneven playing field created by Orban's changes to election laws, seizure of large swaths of the media and superior financial resources.

Hungary's government under Orban has also come under fire from many liberals and moderate conservatives in the European Union who argue the leader has overseen the dismantling of democratic institutions, exerted undue control over the judiciary and facilitated widespread corruption.

But as the election approaches, Orban and Fidesz have portrayed their political opponents as both right- and left-wing extremists serving foreign interests, and offered major benefits to many Hungarians in the form of tax cuts, subsidies for families with children and an extra month of pension payments to retirees.

Following the announcement of the election date, Orban wrote on his Facebook page, “We will be there!"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

    Speed skater gives up Olympic spot to friendAmerican skater Erin Jackson is ranked number one in the worldin the 500 meters eventCourtesy: USA Today Sports ImagesBut she slipped during trials and missed out on an Olympic spotHer friend and teammate Brittany Bowe qualified for three races in Beijingand decided to give one spot to Jackson"Before we left the building on Friday night, I had to give Erin a hug and told her that ... if it came down to me, she could have my spot because she earned it.” Brittany Bowe"I just had to make my official call because I couldn't have had a celebratory time without Erin there."

  • Offer made to drop perjury charges in Ghislaine Maxwell case

    The U.S. government will agree to drop pending perjury charges against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell if her sex trafficking case goes to sentencing later this year, prosecutors said. The offer was made in a letter to a judge filed jointly late Monday by the prosecutors and Maxwell’s attorneys in federal court in Manhattan. The defense countered by asking that questions about the perjury charges be put off until the judge rules on its request for a new trial.

  • Biden spending bill ignites debate over dairy methane pollution

    As U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration seeks to revive its ambitious social spending and climate plan in Congress, environmental groups and the farm industry are at odds over proposed subsidies aimed at offsetting agriculture’s substantial contribution to global warming. Tax credits and grants proposed in the administration’s sweeping “Build Back Better” bill(BBB) would bolster the small but fast-growing market for manure-based methane gas by supporting construction of machines that trap the gas from open manure pits on dairy farms and other livestock operations. Farmers could then sell the trapped methane for use in generating electricity or vehicle fuel in the form of compressed natural gas.

  • Pope moves to reorganize Vatican doctrine office

    Pope Francis took the first step Monday to reorganize the Vatican’s powerful doctrine office, removing the No. 2 official widely believed responsible for a controversial document barring blessings for same-sex couples because God “cannot bless sin.” Francis named Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, currently the secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, bishop of the Italian diocese of Reggio Emilia-Guastalla. The move amounts to a demotion since Morandi currently has the title of archbishop, yet is heading to a small diocese, not an archdiocese.

  • Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida is drifting toward authoritarianism

    Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, with the steadfast loyalty of a GOP-dominated legislature, governs like an authoritarian.

  • Swing State Trumpers Forged Letters to National Archives in Harebrained Scheme to Overturn Election

    The groups sent fake certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the winner

  • GOP Sen. Mike Rounds doubles down on saying the 2020 election was fair after Trump calls him a jerk

    The Republican senator said there was "no evidence of widespread fraud that would have altered the results of the election."

  • Lisa Murkowski Mocks Trump’s ‘Very Bizarre’ Endorsement Of Alaska Governor

    "The difference is my endorsement is not for sale," the GOP senator said of the former president's ultimatum to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

  • Dems Had One Job: Don’t Be Crazy. They’re Mucking It Up.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs Democrats ponder why they are poised to lose Congress in this year’s elections to a party that is unwilling to condemn an insurrection, they should consider how radical their policies look to middle America.Let’s start in the windy city, where Monday was the fourth straight day Chicago Public Schools were canceled, due to the teachers’ union’s vote to refuse to teach in school buildings. “What the Chicago Teachers Union did was an ill

  • Philippines poll body to rule by next week on Marcos disqualification bids

    The Philippines' poll body will rule by Jan. 17 on a series of petitions seeking to disqualify from presidential elections the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, a commissioner said on Tuesday. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the frontrunner for the May 9 election according to opinion polls, has faced at least eight complaints urging the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to bar him from running, mainly over a 1995 tax evasion conviction. Aides to Marcos, 64, have rejected the petitions as propaganda aimed at discrediting him.

  • This Is the Inside Game That Trump's People Played While Trying to Subvert the Election

    The farther they got from the White House, the more public officers with integrity they ran into.

  • Illinois is thought to be a blue state. So why is so much of the state so red?

    “It goes hand in hand with the kinds of political polarization and partisanship that we’re seeing.”

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”

  • North Carolina voters file suit to disqualify Rep. Cawthorn's re-election bid

    A group of North Carolina voters filed a legal challenge Monday to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for re-election, citing the Republican lawmaker's involvement in a rally preceding the deadly Capitol insurrection. Why it matters: The legal challenge, filed before the North Carolina State Board of Elections, argues that Cawthorn's speech at the rally, questioning the result of the presidential election, constitutionally bars him from seeking a second term. Stay on top of the latest

  • Read the complaint seeking to keep Madison Cawthorn out of Congress, and his response

    A legal challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s reelection eligibility relies on a part of the 14th Amendment originally written to keep Confederate rebels from serving in Congress.

  • Rachel Maddow: Trump's Lawyers Met With Georgia Prosecutors About Election Probe

    Prosecutors are considering possible criminal charges against Trump over his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

  • Senate Democrats release first TV attack ad against Johnson in Wisconsin

    The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has launched its first TV ad attacking Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who announced on Sunday that he will run for reelection. In the new ad, called "Himself," the DSCC describes Johnson as a self-serving politician who has pushed for laws that will benefit him and his wealthy political donors."In the Senate, Johnson pushed a law that 'benefited him financially,' created a special tax break that...

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third rate stuff."

  • Voice of the people: DeSantis out to destroy our democracy and republic

    His constant threats to election officials, school boards and private businesses show his tyrannical ideas he wants to implement on the people of Florida.

  • Federal judge appears skeptical of Trump lawyers' claim that he's immune to civil litigation over January 6 remarks

    The judge focused on the breadth of Trump's claim, asking whether there was anything a president could say or do that "would not receive immunity."