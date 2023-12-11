Hungary threatens to push back talks on Ukraine's path to EU membership until March

The start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union may be postponed until March 2024 due to Hungary's position, Euractiv reported on Dec. 11.

Negotiations will begin at the EU leaders summit on Dec. 14-15. Discussions will also include the provision of 50 billion euros ($53.8 billion) of economic support to Kyiv and the allocation of another 20 billion euros ($21.5 billion) for the Ukrainian army.

Obtaining new financial assistance from Europe is critical, as doubts are growing about future support from the US.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to veto talks on aid and EU enlargement. He also demanded a "strategic discussion" from the EU on supporting Kyiv.

Senior EU diplomats believe that if Hungary blocks support for Ukraine, the start of accession talks could be postponed until March 2024. There is doubt that Orban will support Ukraine’s accession then too.

The European Commission recommended starting negotiations on Ukraineand Moldova's accession to the EU on Nov. 8.

Viktor Orban sent a letter to Charles Michel on Nov. 22 demanding that he revise the strategy of supportingUkraine. Orban warned that otherwise Budapest could block Ukraine's future accession to the bloc.

The Hungarian leader threatened on Nov. 27 to disrupt the December summit of EU leaders, during which they were supposed to discuss financial assistance to Ukraine and the issue of starting negotiations on the country's accession to the EU.

Orban announced on Dec. 4 the intention to disrupt the decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, which was "poorly prepared".

Viktor Orban's party submitted on Dec. 6 a resolution to the parliament calling for not supporting the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The European Union said on Dec. 8 it would find a way to continue to help Ukraine despite Orban's veto.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine