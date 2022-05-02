Hungary Floats Veto Threat as EU Works to Sanction Russian Oil

Zoltan Simon
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hungary would be ready to veto European Union sanctions on Russia’s oil industry if the measures restricted Budapest’s ability to import energy, according to a senior official in Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.

The European Commission is set to propose a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year over its war in Ukraine, with restrictions on imports introduced gradually until then, Bloomberg reported Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hungary, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy, has been among the most vocal in opposing the expansion of sanctions. Orban’s government has warned of severe damage to Hungary’s economy without access to Russian oil and natural gas.

“Since such decisions require unanimity, it makes no sense for the commission to propose sanctions affecting natural gas and crude oil that would restrict Hungarian procurements,” Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas told HirTV on Sunday.

Countries such as Hungary that are deeply reliant on Russian energy may get some additional flexibility as part of a compromise to drop their opposition to new sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hungary’s position on imposing sanctions on Russian oil and gas “hasn’t changed, we don’t support it,” government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said in a Facebook post on Monday. He was refuting a report by German television network ZDF, which reported on Sunday that Hungary and Austria had lifted their veto threats.

Orban, who was re-elected last month, has earlier called sanctions on Russian energy his “red line.”

His government has agreed with Russia to allow the conversion of their gas payments to rubles, testing the EU’s sanctions policy. Russia last week cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, making good on a threat to stop flows if payments aren’t made in rubles.

EU energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss Russia’s demands for natural gas to be purchased in rubles, and are likely to discuss the oil sanctions package as well.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU to Propose Phasing Out Russian Oil by the End of the Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsThe European Union is set to propose a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year, with restrictions on imports introduced gradually until then, according to peop

  • Berdiansk: Russian occupiers announce transfer of pensions and salaries in rubles

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 30 APRIL 2022, 15:35 Russian media report that Russian-occupied Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region is preparing to switch to the payment of pensions and salaries in Russian rubles.

  • Saudis feel 'let down' by U.S. over Houthi security threats, says senior royal

    Saudi Arabia feels "let down" by the United States in tackling security threats to the kingdom and wider region by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, a senior member of the Saudi royal family and former intelligence chief said. Traditionally strong ties between Riyadh and Washington have been shaken under U.S. President Joe Biden by the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi agents and the ruinous Yemen war in which a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis for seven years.

  • Finland and Sweden intensify talks on joint NATO application

    The two countries are expected to announce a decision about joining the alliance in mid-May.

  • Russians Blindfolded Us and Made Us Dig Mass Graves to Cover up Their Crimes

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—The French military has released videos appearing to show Russian mercenaries burying corpses near the Gossi military base in northern Mali as part of a smear campaign to falsely accuse the departing French forces of leaving behind mass graves.Not for the first time, it appears to be a case of Russian misdirection.The Russians want Malians to believe their ex-colonial masters are behind the death and destruction in northern

  • Lavrov complains that Ukraine wants Western guarantees first, not Russian

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 1 May 2022, 23:31 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Kyiv had changed its approach to negotiations on security guarantees, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been "as fickle as the wind.

  • Russian DOTA 2 Player Dumped Over Alleged In-Game Support Of Ukraine Invasion

    An otherwise unremarkable (at least for the wider public) weekend of DOTA 2 action got a lot more controversial on Saturday when Virtus.pro’s Ivan ‘Pure’ Moskalenko was caught allegedly drawing a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the in-game minimap.

  • Euro zone factory output growth stalled in April - PMI

    Euro zone manufacturing output growth stalled last month as factories struggled to source raw materials while demand took a knock from steep price increases and fears about the economic outlook, a survey showed. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, coupled with renewed COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, have exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks and left factories struggling and forward looking indicators in the survey did not point to an imminent turnaround. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 in April from March's 56.5, just above below an initial "flash" estimate of 55.3 and still comfortably above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • Real Estate Investing: Why You Should Invest in Mixed-Use Developments

    Mixed-use developments are on the rise. Here's why that's great news for real estate investors.

  • Oil Declines as Traders Weigh China Covid Measures, EU Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell at the start of the month as investors weighed the impacts of China’s measures to contain the coronavirus and moves by Europe to cut its reliance on fuel from Russia. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offl

  • Zelensky says civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

    More than 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

  • China manufacturing weakens further as lockdowns continue

    China's manufacturing activity fell to a six-month low in April as lockdowns continued in Shanghai and other manufacturing hubs.

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

    Returning from the front lines, Kyiv Independent’s Oleksiy Sorokin says the Ukrainian military is confident. “As soon as they get the new military equipment promised by the west, they’ll have the capacity to counter attack, to conduct their own offensive.” And for Ukrainians, that equipment can’t come fast enough, as Russia continues to attack fuel plants, prompting Kyiv’s mayor to suggest citizens stick to public transport in order to conserve gas for the military, and potentially 100,000 people remain trapped in the horrors of a besieged Mariupol.

  • President Zelenskyy says the situation in Kharkiv and Donbas is "the fight for our lives"

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that defending Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is "the fight for our lives."

  • Democratic senator Joe Manchin cuts ad for West Virginia Republican

    Manchin cites Biden Build Back Better spending plan he sank in ad for David McKinley, challenger to Trump-backed incumbentThis Will Not Pass review: Dire reading for Democrats Joe Manchin questions the attorney general, Merrick Garland, in a Senate hearing, 26 April. Photograph: Greg Nash/AFP/Getty Images Joe Manchin has recorded an ad for a Republican in a West Virginia US House election, in which the Democratic senator trumpets his opposition to Joe Biden’s Build Back Better domestic spending

  • Japan's low-cost soul food noodles may become casualty of Ukraine war

    Ryu Ishihara will soon be raising prices on his inexpensive bowls of soba noodles for the first time in nearly a decade, as rising costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine take an unlikely toll on Japan's beloved buckwheat noodles. Though seen as one of the most quintessential of Japanese foods - and eaten on New Year's Eve for good luck - a good part of the buckwheat that goes into the noodles comes from Russia, globally the top buckwheat producer.

  • Ukraine is decapitating Russian tanks due to a 'jack-in-the-box' design flaw, reports say

    Russian tanks carry ammunition shells in their turrets, and when attacked by Ukraine's forces, this can explode and blow their tops off, experts told CNN.

  • Kharkiv region: Russia fires on the municipality, civilians were injured, one woman died

    SVITLANA KIZILOVA - SUNDAY, 1 MAY 2022, 17:25 On Sunday, 1 May, a woman was killed and two other people were injured in artillery shelling by the Russian occupiers of the Bohodukhiv Municipal Community.

  • Time for a Disney do-over? DeSantis lobs solar bomb. Lawsuits target new redistricting map and elections law

    It’s Monday, May 2, and we’re coming off a very partisan week of politics and policy in Florida. Bond rating agencies sent some quivers about Disney; voting advocates doubled down on their lawsuit over redistricting, and solar advocates got a jolt of encouragement.

  • Russian Orthodox leader's support of war divides church

    Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has framed President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in holy terms – as a defense of conservative values against a morally corrupt West. Now, the war has prompted dissent within the Orthodox Christian faith. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Orthodox adherents who say the message from their church's Moscow leadership and the Kremlin's war propaganda are one and the same.