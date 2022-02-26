Hungary won't block any sanctions against Russia, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will support all European Union sanctions against Russia and will not block anything, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday, speaking on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

"Hungary made clear that we support all the sanctions, so we will block nothing, so what the prime ministers of the European Union are able to agree, we accept it and we support it," he told reporters in English.

"This is the time to be united, it's a war," he said, adding that peace efforts were the most important.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Potter)