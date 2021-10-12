Hungary's 4iG to buy controlling stake in Israeli satellite firm Spacecom

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli satellite operator Spacecom said on Tuesday that Budapest-based 4iG agreed to buy a 51% stake in the company for $68 million through a private shares placement.

The deal values Spacecom at above $124 Million and represents a 50% premium over the average $2.6 price per share from the last six months trading average on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, it said.

The companies had announced a preliminary agreement in June.

Spacecom operates the AMOS satellite fleet made up of four communication satellites that serve Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

“4iG's investment will significantly improve Spacecom's financials and our ability to drive and fulfill business and global strategic plans," said Spacecom CEO Dan Zajicek.

In its statement, Spacecom said the deal potentially strengthens its operations in Eastern and Central Europe.

The deal still needs approval from Spacecom’s shareholders and Israel’s Communications Ministry.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thai Baht, Travel Stocks Surge as Nation Eases Tourism Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s baht rallied the most since August as an easing of travel requirements for vaccinated visitors brightened the outlook for the tourist-reliant economy.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented

  • Apple iPhone Wait Times Are at Multiyear Highs. What It Means for Sales.

    Long wait times for iPhones are a typical indicator of demand for Apple's flagship product. This year, the picture is a bit more complicated.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Legendary investor Bill Miller touts bitcoin, says Coinbase could rival Tesla in value, and compares his crypto wager to his Amazon bet in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    Miller trumpeted Chinese tech stocks, predicted only a handful of altcoins will survive, and outlined how he picks winning stocks.

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • The 60/40 Stock/Bond Portfolio Hasn’t Worked. Some Other Options.

    The third quarter demonstrated once again that bonds are no longer serving as a cushion for volatile equities, threatening the 60/40 strategy. With inflation stirring once again, investors have very few options.

  • Oil drives Indian rupee lower, 10-year yield to 18-month high

    Indian bond yields hit their highest levels in nearly 18 months while the rupee fell to its lowest level since July 2020 as the sharp rise in global oil prices raised concerns about its impact on domestic inflation. The Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Friday lowered its full year inflation projection to 5.3% from 5.7% but sounded cautious about the impact of high global crude and other commodity prices on inflation. A close of over 75.81 per dollar for the rupee would target a return to 76.92 which was a record low, a Reuters market analyst wrote on Monday.