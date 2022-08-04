Hungary's autocratic PM Orban addressing US conservatives

FILE - Hungary President Viktor Orban arrives at the NATO Heads of State summit in Madrid, June 30, 2022. Hungary's controversial prime minister is coming to the United States to address a gathering of conservative activists. Orban has become a hero to many on the right for his push against immigration, LGBTQ rights and progressives. (Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAUL J. WEBER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

DALLAS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to receive a big welcome in the U.S. on Thursday from conservative admirers barely a week after the backlash at home and in Europe over anti-migrant remarks that one of his closest associates compared to Nazi rhetoric.

Orban's headline slot at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, one of the nation's largest gatherings of conservative activists, has raised concerns about Republicans embracing an autocrat who has been criticized for undermining democratic institutions and consolidating power in his own country.

Other speakers include former President Donald Trump, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Republican candidates fresh off GOP primary election victories Tuesday.

Orban's invitation to CPAC reflects conservatives' growing embrace of the Hungarian far-right leader whose country has implemented hardline policies against immigration and LGBTQ rights, and is governed by single-party rule. Orban also is considered the closest ally in the European Union to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His visit to Texas comes after new outrage flared back home over a speech in which Orban railed against Europe becoming a “mixed-race” society. One of his closest associates compared the comments to the Nazis and resigned in protest.

Orban has dismissed the criticism, saying his government has no tolerance for racism and that he has not come under fire from conservatives in the U.S. Organizers of CPAC have rejected objections that Orban is an authoritarian and have praised him for pushing back against the EU.

Even before Orban took the stage in Texas — America's second most populous state and one controlled politically by Republicans — Trump had already welcomed him to the U.S. while hosting him earlier this week in Florida.

“Few people know as much about what is going on in the world today," Trump said in a statement after the meeting.

President Joe Biden is not scheduled to speak with Orban while he’s traveling in the U.S., according to a White House official.

The title of Orban's speaking slot is “How we Fight." Through his communications office, Orban declined an interview request by The Associated Press.

The AP and other international news organizations also were prohibited from covering a CPAC conference held in Budapest in May, the group's first conference in Europe. During that gathering, Orban called Hungary “the bastion of conservative Christian values in Europe” and urged conservatives in the U.S. to defeat “the dominance of progressive liberals in public life.”

He has styled himself as a champion of what he calls “illiberal democracy.”

Orban served as prime minister of Hungary between 1998 and 2002, but it’s his record since taking office again in 2010 that has drawn controversy and raised concerns about Hungary sliding into authoritarian rule. Orban has depicted himself as a defender of European Christendom against Muslim migrants, progressives and the “LGBTQ lobby.”

Last year, his right-wing Fidesz party banned the depiction of homosexuality or sex reassignment in media targeting people under 18, a move critics said was an attack on LGBTQ people. Information on homosexuality also was forbidden in school sex education programs, or in films and advertisements accessible to minors.

Orban has consolidated power over the the country's judiciary and media, and his party has drawn legislative districts in a way that makes it very difficult for opposition parties to win seats — somewhat similar to partisan gerrymandering efforts for state legislative and congressional seats in the U.S. That process currently favors Republicans because they control more of the state legislatures that create those boundaries.

Such moves have led international political observers to label Orban as the face of a new wave of authoritarianism. The European Union has launched numerous legal proceedings against Hungary for breaking EU rules and is withholding billions in recovery funds and credit over violations of rule-of-law standards and insufficient anti-corruption safeguards.

Preceding Orban on stage in Texas will be Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Michigan's Tudor Dixon, who won the GOP nomination for governor in her battleground state on Tuesday, is also slated as a speaker during the conference, which ends Saturday.

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary's Orban Meets Ex-US President Trump Ahead of Conservative Conference Speech

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Donald Trump at the former US president’s golf club in New Jersey on August 2 ahead of a planned speech at the CPAC conference.Orban and Trump were pictured shaking hands at Trump’s Bedminister, New Jersey, golf course, in video released by the Hungarian leader and the country’s foreign affairs minister, Szijjarto Peter.A close ally of Trump’s during his presidency, Orban is expected to speak at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference conference in Texas.Orban recently attracted controversy over a speech he gave in which, speaking about race, he said, “we are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed-race.” The speech was widely criticized; one of Orban’s advisors, Zsuzsa Hegedus, quit following the speech, calling it “a pure Nazi text”, according to reports.Orban subsequently issued a statement saying “my government has a zero tolerance policy on anti-Semitism and racism.” Hegedus in turn wrote another letter in which she mentioned her family’s history in the Holocaust, saying, “this horror could only have happened because too many people were silent,” according to an online translation of her remarks. Credit: Szijjarto Peter via Storyful

  • Alex Jones' lies exposed

    Newly revealed text messages suggest the radio host lied under oath when he claimed he was not in possession of messages related to the Sandy Hook school massacre.

  • Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook shooting was ‘100% real’

    The conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder admitted on the stand in front of victims’ families that the 2012 school shooting, which killed 26 students and teachers, was real.

  • Part of Beirut’s giant silos collapses, 2 years after blast

    A large block of Beirut’s giant port grain silos, shredded by a massive explosion two years ago, collapsed on Thursday as hundreds marched in the Lebanese capital to mark the second anniversary of the blast that killed scores. The northern block of the silos, consisting of four towers, had been slowly tilting for days before it collapsed, causing a huge cloud of dust. The silos had shielded Beirut’s western neighborhoods in the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion that killed nearly 220 people, injured over 6,000 and caused damage worth billions of dollars.

  • Trump ally Navarro sued for alleged unofficial email account

    The Justice Department filed suit Wednesday against Peter Navarro, claiming the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working in the White House and wrongfully retained presidential records. The lawsuit in federal court in Washington claims Navarro used at least one “non-official" email account — a ProtonMail account — to send and receive emails. The legal action comes just weeks after Navarro was indicted on criminal charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

  • Poland sees rise of African migrants coming through Russia

    Polish officials on Thursday reported a change in migration patterns across the country’s border with Belarus, with Africans who first traveled to Russia making up most of those seeking to enter Poland illegally by that route instead of people from the Mideast. The government said the African migrants include individuals passing through Russia, a close ally and another neighbor of Belarus, as well as people who were in Russia for a longer period. In an emailed statement to The Associated Press, the Polish government described the migration as part of a “hybrid operation aimed at destabilizing the NATO eastern flank.”

  • Sandy Hook attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones' texts

    An attorney representing two parents who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre said Thursday that the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years' worth of records from Jones' phone. Attorney Mark Bankston said in court that the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested the digital records. The House committee did not immediately return a request for comment.

  • Olenivka killing: the building was mined so that fire would spread quickly Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 17:29 Ukrainian intelligence says that in order to kill the prisoners of war at Olenivka, Wagner Group mercenaries mined the premises where the Ukrainian fighters were, and that they were killed to cover up the atrocities involved in their "interrogations".

  • Tennessee holds primary elections: Live results

    A crowded field of Republicans is facing off for an open congressional seat and Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed in Tennessee's GOP gubernatorial primary.

  • Election 2022: District 15 Republicans face off in Nassau County and west and north Duval

    The Aug. 23 primary election for House District 15 features Dean Black and Emily Nunez in a new district covering Nassau County and swaths of Duval.

  • Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy

    This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than forecasters initially thought, but it will still likely be busier than normal, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and others predict. NOAA forecasters Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.

  • Jury deliberating Alex Jones defamation case

    A jury is deliberating how much Alex Jones will have to pay to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook shooting after years of saying the massacre did not happen. In a ruthless cross-examination, lawyers revealed Jones lied about not having text messages related to the massacre. Nancy Chen reports.

  • Russia ups stakes in Sakhalin energy standoff in sanctions retaliation

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia increased pressure on investors in its two Pacific energy projects which once helped Moscow rebuild its economy, blaming ExxonMobil for falling oil output at Sakhalin-1 and giving shareholders of Sakhalin-2 a month to claim their stakes. Western countries and allies, including Japan, piled sanctions on Russia after it sent troops into Ukraine in late February. Moscow retaliated by creating obstacles for Western businesses and their allies leaving Russia, and in some rare cases seized their assets.

  • Update to electors law desperately needed, senators declare

    Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Joe Manchin made the case on Wednesday for overhauling the 1800s-era Electoral Count Act, pushing for quick passage of a bipartisan compromise that would make it harder for a losing candidate to overturn legitimate results of a presidential election. Proposals from their group of 16 senators — nine Republicans and seven Democrats — are a response to former President Donald Trump and his allies pushing courts, state legislatures and Congress to somehow overturn his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

  • Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney apologizes to Biden, sort of: 'I happen to think you won't be running'

    As far as apologies go, the one Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York City offered to President Biden during a CNN appearance on Thursday arguably fell short of the mark.

  • Kenya election 2022: Cleaning toilets and chopping veg to impress voters

    The BBC looks at some of the lighter moments in Kenya's general election campaign.

  • The biggest battles of the Russo-Ukrainian War

    Kyiv, Mariupol, Kherson, and other Ukrainian cities have become battlegrounds for the nation's survival

  • Kari Lake's lead grows in governor's race as counting continues; Katie Hobbs puts focus on November

    Kari Lake declared victory, but many were still left to count in the race where she has a slight edge over Karrin Taylor Robson, who has not conceded.

  • Florida clergy lawsuits say abortion ban violates religious freedom

    (Reuters) -Clergy members of five religions sued the state of Florida on Monday over a new law criminalizing most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the ban violates their religious freedom rights. The five separate lawsuits https://tmsnrt.rs/3BBEdIr, filed in Miami-Dade County, claim the state's ban curtails the clergy members' ability to counsel congregants about abortion in accordance with their faiths, since Florida law prohibits counseling or encouraging a crime. The plaintiffs are three rabbis, a United Church of Christ reverend, a Unitarian Universalist minister, an Episcopal Church priest and a Buddhist lama.

  • Americans’ credit-card debt had the biggest jump in more than 20 years, New York Fed says

    Americans added $312 billion in debt during the second quarter -- an increase that New York Fed researchers called 'pretty sizable.'