Hungary's effort to lift EU sanctions on 3 Russian oligarchs fails, media says

The permanent representatives of the EU have approved the extension of current sanctions against Russia and Belarus for another six months, rejecting Hungary's attempt to exclude the names of three Russian oligarchs, namely Alisher Usmanov, Viatcheslav Kantor, and Dmitry Mazepin, from the lists.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Brussels correspondent of Radio Liberty, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "Separately, EU ambassadors also agreed on the roll-over of the sanctions on over 1900 Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies for another 6 months."

Details: Jozwiak said Hungary wanted to delist Usmanov, Kantor and Mazepin Jr, but failed again.

Background:

In early February, the EU Court ruled that Russian-Uzbek metals and telecoms tycoon Alisher Usmanov and former Russian deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov will remain on the EU sanctions list.

On 21 February, the permanent representatives of the European Union also agreed to approve the 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be formally adopted by the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (24 February 2024).

